I own two pairs already but these Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses deals could convince me to buy a third

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are my favorite gadget of 2024 – the AI wearable is stylish, useful even when it’s out of juice, and offers a handful of neat features like built-in speakers, a camera, and a surprisingly helpful assistant. And for a few more hours, you can score them with a significant discount thanks to this year's Cyber Monday deals.

In the US, the cheapest Ray-Ban smart glasses are now $239 (instead of $299), while in the UK, the cheapest Ray-Ban smart glasses are £239 (down from £299). Those are for lenses of one solid color (such as shaded or clear); for polarised lenses, you’ll pay $263 / £263, while transition lenses cost $303 / £303 - though both of these prices are less than you'd usually pay thanks to the sales.

With savings of $60 / £60 or more to be had, this is the best time ever to pick up a pair of these smart glasses if you’ve been on the fence about nabbing some. Based on my experience with them I'm sure you'll be a fan too, and now if you'll excuse me, I have a third pair of smart glasses to order.

Why do I love the Ray-Ban smart glasses?

While the specs of the glasses are on paper not the most impressive these smart glasses are more than greater than the sum of their parts.

The in-built 12MP camera is perfect for events or sharable activities by serving as a first-person action camera. You can record a fireworks display or a birthday party celebration without being stuck behind a phone screen, or alternatively use them to record your close-up magic act or snowboard excursion from a first-person view to share online.

At the same time, you can rely on them to soundtrack your day thanks to the built-in speakers. They're not better than my favorite open-ear headphones, but as part of the Ray-Bans' versatile package, they're passable.

When you pack in the admittedly handy Meta AI with features like Look and Ask, you’ve got a seriously fun gadget in a sleek and stylish package that I think everyone should try. You can learn more about them in our Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses review.

