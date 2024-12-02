You can still score this best-ever deal on my favorite open ear headphones of 2024

Noise-cancelling headphones are fantastic – as I write this article I’m wearing a pair (the Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones to be precise). But I also know that their isolating audio features and bulkier designs can be a double-edged sword, which is why I believe everyone should also own a pair of open ear headphones.

My favorite of 2024 are the Shokz OpenFit Air as they're comfy and pack a reasonable punch given their size. Right now the OpenFit Airs are $99.95 at Amazon which is the cheapest they've ever been.

Below I've also highlighted deals for some bone conduction headphones that are perfect for fitness, and a pair of sunglasses with speakers in so scroll down to see those. The headline deals are US-only, but I've included a link for UK shoppers too on every open ear headphones deal.

Air conduction vs bone conduction

Air conduction vs bone conduction

I’ve used the two phrases above to differentiate between the OpenFit and OpenRun / OpenSwim headphones, but how are the technologies different in the practical sense?

Air conduction is a fancy way of saying that the headphones feature mini speakers that sit over your ear and directly blast sound into your ear canal (or near to, in the case of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses). It’s not as violent as I’ve described (unless you turn the volume right up) but the benefit is you get clear and not overly leaky audio while still being able to hear your surroundings easily enough as your ear isn’t isolated by an over ear cup or filled by an earbud.

Bone conduction headphones instead send vibrations through the bones of your head directly to your inner ear – bypassing your eardrum. You can check out our guide on how bone conduction actually works for the science here.

This truly open ear design allows for even more awareness of your surroundings – which is why these types of headphones are approved for use in events organized by bodies like England Athletics – and allow you to use your headphones while you swim as your music won’t be distorted by the water clogging up your ears.

Each option has its pros and cons, so it will come down to your personal preference and how you intend to use your headphones as to which deal will be best for you.

