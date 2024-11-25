Grab it while you can: there's $100 off the much-loved Dyson Airwrap right now
This deal's got us in a spiral
We love a Dyson of any description here at TechRadar HQ, and those of us with lengthy locks are especially thrilled we can pick up the Airwrap at Dyson for $499.99 (was $599.99), with a presentation case and selection of styling accessories thrown in for free. Talk about a tempting Black Friday deal!
Now's the perfect time to make the purchase if you're planning on treating someone special this holiday season, with the 17% discount knocking a generous amount off this premium product. If the price is still a little rich for your taste then we've got plenty of suggestions in our selection of the best Dyson Airwrap dupes.
If this deal expires, it's price-matched at Amazon, but without all the free accessories.
Today's best Dyson Airwrap deal
Give in to temptation and save a satisfying $100 while doing so. Dyson is well known for its high-end products, and the resulting premium price, so it's worth taking advantage of this generous discount while you have the chance. Dyson is also throwing in a presentation case for storage, a detangling comb, hair clips and a vented barrel brush with this deal.
Why buy the Dyson Airwrap?
This Dyson Airwrap bundle comes complete with a dryer attachment, two barrels, and three brushes, all to help you get smooth frizz-free results. Owners have praised the Dyson Airwrap for its effect on their hair health and said it saves them time when getting ready.
If you're still undecided on whether to make the investment, why not take a look at our pick of the best hair styler, and see if there's something more to your taste.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.