Argos brings back its massive Big Red Sale – get up to 50% off TVs, phones, toys, appliances, and more
All the biggest savings on 1,000s of tech products this Easter
Argos has brought back its Big Red Sale, with discounts of up to 50% on TVs, laptops, toys, appliances, phones, gaming, and lots more top tech. I'm here to explain how this slightly unconventional event works and highlight the deals that I would recommend buying if you're shopping for an Easter treat or a tech upgrade.
• Browse the entire Big Red sale at Argos
So, how does it all work? Well, essentially, instead of discounting items upfront, several different discount codes can be applied to save between 10 - 50% on eligible products.
In one example, you can use the code 'RED50' to get a whopping 50% saving on the Dyson V8 Absolute, which brings the excellent vacuum from the major brand down to £200. There's also the ever-popular Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for £119.99 (was £149.99) after using the code 'RED20'.
All codes use the same format, so you just have to enter 'RED10' for 10% off, 'RED20' for 20% off, 'RED30' for 30% off, and 'RED50' for 50% off. Simply check each product page for the red banner at the top that shows which code is eligible for that item. You'll see the savings applied at the checkout.
Here are some of the best discounts I've found in some of the most popular categories at Argos:
Argos Big Red sale - quick links
- Appliances: Ninja and Russel Hobbs from £15
- Fitness: up 1/3 off exercise equipment & apparel
- Furniture: up to 50% off garden furniture
- Gaming: get 30% off PS5 & Switch games
- Headphones: JLab and Samsung from £19.99
- Health & Beauty: 50% off Oral-B & Braun
- Laptops: 10% off Asus and Acer
- Phones: SIM-free devices from £55.99
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & board games
- TVs: cheap TVs starting at £116
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Dyson and Shark
- Wearables: up to 30% off Samsung and Garmin
This month's Argos Big Red event runs until April 22, so you've got a couple of weeks to browse the sale. If it's anything like the previous sale, then more deals should be added next week.
I'll be keeping an eye on it and picking out some of the best bargains I find over the coming days.
