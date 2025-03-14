Amazon UK launches a big weekend sale – here are the 14 deals I'd buy from £18.99

Even outside of a major sales event you can usually find several good deals at Amazon UK. And, this weekend is no different as the retailer has some solid reductions across a range of excellent laptops, appliances, smartwatches, and more. I've hand-picked my 14 top deals right here – including a few surprising record-low prices on highly-rated tech from Apple, Fitbit, Google and Ninja,

One massive deal is the Apple MacBook Air (M3) for £899 (was £999), as that's the lowest price yet for one of the manufacturer's best and most powerful laptops. It's on offer as Apple recently debuted the new M4 models, but this older device still packs in a lot of power and is a great way to get a high-end laptop for less.

A few cheaper basket-fillers that have caught my eye include the handy Ninja Blast Portable Blender for £39 (was £49.99), the excellent value for money Fitbit Inspire 3 for £59.99 (was £84.99) and this super-cheap Blink Mini for £18.99 (was £21.99).

Today's 14 best deals at Amazon UK

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The discount may be small but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent value-for-money device for newcomers or those curious about the usefulness of exercise tracking. The battery lasts for a lengthy ten days and the tracker is packed with features and content that a beginner needs to get started. Even more so at this price, which is just £1 more than the cheapest it's ever been.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £999 now £899 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's MacBook Air with the M3 chip is currently our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the newest version with 16GB of RAM down to a new record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work. The upcoming M4 model costs £100 more than this as well, so it's a better option if you're on a budget.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £189.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and it's a solid deal following this discount that brings it to within £10 of a record-low price.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £799 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the latest high-end phone from the manufacturer with an improved Tensor chip so you’ll get speedier performance than before. It also has better cameras with a triple-lens camera system including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, and it has more AI-powered features than its predecessors. As you’d expect from a Google Pixel phone, it looks great too and offers the cleanest Android experience. All of that is now available for a record-low price this weekend at Amazon.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £74.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option – although I have seen it for £15 less in the past. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

Blink Mini: was £21.99 now £18.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini is one of Amazon's best sellers and the retailer has the compact smart security camera back down to £18.99 – that's £3 more than the lowest price ever. This cheap, straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £119.99 at Amazon One of the best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal Easy Fry. It's a decent-sized 8.3L model that's almost at the same price as smaller 5-litre options I've seen at other retailers. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price I've seen all year – and just £20 more than the offer available on Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £107.92 at Amazon The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is back down to within a few pounds of its lowest price at Amazon. This version has a less powerful processor, a smaller 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was £549 now £349 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a good value Windows laptop then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a strong buy. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure strong overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £59 now £49 at Amazon This was £10 cheaper before, but now at less than £50, it's still a good time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.