One of the best Android tablets is now at its lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, some great tablet deals have already appeared at the retailer. One is this massive $200 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which is now $799.99 at Amazon, down from $999.99. That makes it the lowest price we've seen for one of the best Android tablets out there.

This 20% saving applies to the 256GB model, although the 512GB is discounted too at 24% (now $849 down from $1,119). Both Beige and Graphite colorways are available for both storage sizes. There is also a bundle deal with Samsung's Book Cover included for slightly more, again applicable to both models. Note that all these deals are for the Wi-Fi variants only; the 5G models are excluded.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus sits in the middle of Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it down to its lowest price yet by $200. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance, plus fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming shows, or playing games.

The Galaxy S9 Plus has all the high-end features you would expect from this corner of the market. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus review, we noted the improved display, which now uses Dynamic AMOLED technology, offering a brighter image than before from its 12.4-inch screen.

The chip has also been upgraded to a Qualcomm Snapdragon Galaxy 8 Gen 2, the same that's present in Samsung's Galaxy S23 smartphones. A beefier 12GB of RAM also handles multitasking better than before as well.

Samsung's multiwindow capabilities help to facilitate productivity, and if you really want to get to work on your tablet, then Samsung's DeX environment is also available, letting you use your Galaxy Tab S9 Plus like a desktop computer when you connect it to an external display, keyboard and mouse.

If your work requires more artistic flourish, then you'll be thankful for Samsung's S Pen stylus, which comes included with the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. This is a win over Apple, whose stylus models don't come boxed with the iPad.

Another addition to the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is IP68 dust and water resistance, which means you can safely dunk your device in 1.5m of water for half an hour and it will emerge unscathed.

Rounding out the specs are a 10,090mAh battery, with fast charging available up to 45W, and a 13MP rear camera, with additional 8MP ultrawide capability. The front camera is also ultrawide but offers 12MP.

