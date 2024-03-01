Lenovo's future tablet may be a 3K, mid-range eReader with powerful speakers

Apparently, someone at Lenovo fancies themselves as a mad scientist. A recent leak suggests the company is working on a new Tab P12 tablet housing a mishmash of features including a matte paper-like screen similar to what you find on an ereader.

It’s aptly named the Tab P12 Matte Display and we like to think of it as a chimera in the shape of a tablet because there is so much going on. According to Windows Report, it sports a 12.7-inch LCD screen capable of outputting a 3K resolution (2,944 x 1,840 pixels) image. That sounds great at first, but images in the article show colors will look rather muted. They won’t be as bright or vivid as you would experience on an OLED tablet. Although it still has a lot going for it.

Lenovo’s device is said to have an anti-glare coating ensuring crystal-clear clarity under direct sunlight. Plus, the display’s paper-like nature allows it to be easy on the eyes. Having these two features together enables the Tab P12 Matter to potentially be a solid work tablet.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Windows Report) (Image credit: Windows Report) (Image credit: Windows Report)

The pictures show the device being used in a variety of ways, but it seems to be primarily for content creation. Windows Report in their coverage states it’ll support multiple Lenovo accessories such as the P12 Keyboard Pack, Folio Case, plus the company’s Tab Pen Plus. Combine all this with the unique nature of the screen “and you get a note-working machine that feels much more natural than a typical tablet.”

Specs and potential features

The specifications sheet in the leak hints at the Tab P12 being a solid entertainment device even if the colors will be subdued. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a Quad JBL speaker array that is certified for Dolby Atmos. Under the hood, it’ll run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and include 128GB of storage. The storage space is “expandable up to 1TB thanks to the SD card support.”

Looking at these specs, it’s clear that Lenovo’s upcoming tablet is not meant for gaming. The refresh rate caps out at 60Hz. The hardware configuration isn't very powerful. However, it should handle work tasks and media consumption with relative ease.

Other notable features include a 13MP front camera with AI tracking, a nine-hour battery life, and a fingerprint sensor for security. The Tab P12 is slated to run on Android 13 at launch with four years of security updates.

(Image credit: Windows Report)

The leak doesn’t mention when Lenovo’s tablet will be released or what the price tag will be. Windows Report theorizes it could cost as much as the current Tab P12 model which starts at $270. Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. As with every leak, things can always change.

