This iPad 10.2-inch after-Christmas deal is a no-brainer bargain – don't miss it, seriously

With the after-Christmas deals in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK in full swing, it's inevitable that I - as a tablet fan and bargain hunter - will flag an iPad deal for your eyes. Right now, you can get the Silver 10.2-inch 9th-generation iPad for $279 at Walmart (was $349) and a Blue iPad 10.2-inch for 289 (was £329) at Amazon.

Now, those match some of the lowest prices we've seen for this current-generation iPad. And it's a great price for an Apple tablet that gives you access to Apple's curated App Store and one that still has plenty of power to not feel sluggish for everyday tablet tasks. I suggest you don't sleep on these deals, as they'll go quickly.

Not in the US or UK? Then scroll down for iPad deals in your region.

Today's best after-christmas iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £329 now £289 at Amazon While the US gets a better overall deal, £289 for a current-generation iPad in the UK isn't to be sniffed at. As mentioned above, it's got plenty of power for all but the most demanding of tablet tasks and makes for a great content consumption and casual gaming device. If you've been on the fence with iPads, now's the time to jump into Apple's walled garden.

I'm a big advocate of this entry-level iPad, as with a design that's in line with the rest of the rage, plenty of power, and just an undeniably good user experience, I think it's hard to go wrong with this iPad.

But don't take my word for it, as Editor-at-large Lance Ulanoff said in his iPad 10.2 (2022) review: "Apple has successfully migrated the base iPad from its classic, first-gen Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, and the result is a high-quality, versatile tablet that will satisfy the broadest set of users, from fun-lovers and content-consumers to those looking to get some work done (with the addition of a separately purchased keyboard cover).

"While the price hike is dismaying, and the lack of Pencil 2 support is just plain wrong, the iPad 10.9 more than earns its keep, and is a worthy addition to our best tablets list."

However, the price cut for the after-Christmas sales mitigates the latter price concern. And so, I think you really should consider these iPad deals before they go.

