Don’t wait for Black Friday – three great iPad deals I recommend buying now

In many ways, the Black Friday deals are already here, with early bargains to be had. But conventional wisdom would suggest you wait for the main day to score some of the best deals… unless you want an iPad.

That’s because I’ve spotted three iPad deals I’d suggest you jump on today. The first is for the 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen this Apple tablet fall to. In the UK, the 9th-gen iPad is down to £316, which is reasonable but not the killer deal the US has.

The second is for the iPad mini 6 on sale for $469 at Amazon (it's down to £527 on Amazon UK).

The third is for people with more to spend and who want one of the best iPad experiences money can buy: it’s the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,024 at Amazon (£1,194 at Amazon UK). If you have more to spend and want to top out on storage space, then the 512GB iPad Pro is on sale for $1,299 in the US and for £1,489 in the UK. And the 1TB iPad Pro has been cut to $1,699 (£1,949 at Amazon UK). That means you can save between $75 to $125 on one of the best iPads available.

And I suggest you do that or grab the iPad mini 6 or 10.2-inch iPad. This is because I don't see these iPads getting refreshed this year, so I don’t expect to see deals get better than this on either iPad model, even on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

US

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $469 at Amazon

This isn't the cheapest we've ever seen the iPad mini, but it's still a neat saving on a tablet that isn't likely to be updated anytime soon. And waiting around for a cheaper price can be tricky, as the iPad mini can sell out very quickly when it's more heavily discounted. So it's worth snapping up now, especially as it's a great little tablet with a neat design and plenty of power, and works well as a portable gaming machine too.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was $1,099 now $1,024 at Amazon

The latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch is back to within $25 of its lowest price ever right now at Amazon. In our iPad Pro 12.9-inch review, we found the current model doesn't offer a huge upgrade but it does add more power to an already powerful tablet. Still, as a portable device for creatives, it's unbeatable right now thanks to the gorgeous screen, speedy M2 chip and a vast range of apps. You can also save a nice chunk on the 512GB and 1TB models.

UK

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was £369 now £316 at Amazon

Not the lowest price ever for this iPad, but enough of a discount to make this entry-level iPad worth your consideration. The savings are a good amount to invest in a selection of App Store apps and games.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was £569 now £527 at Amazon

A saving of £42 isn't mind blowing, but it's still a handy discount on an already keenly-priced iPad. The refreshed design holds a great Retina display and a powerful A15 Bionic chip, which is still plenty powerful nearly two years later. As Apple has seemingly forgotten about the iPad mini, don't expect to see discounts that beat this one.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was £1,249, now £1,194 at Amazon

Even discounted, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is hardly cheap in the UK. But you are paying for one of the very best tablet experiences around. You can also save £110 on the 512GB model and £100 on the 1TB version. And as we don't expect the discounts to get much more generous than this, an iPad Pro with £55 to £110 shaved off its price tag isn't to be sniffed at.

So why has an older standard iPad caught my eye, when there’s a 10th-gen mode sporting better specs and a new design? Well I think it makes an excellent ‘first iPad’ give its cheaper than entry-level price, leaving you with money to spare to indulge in a selection of apps. And despite not being the newest of the entry-level iPads, the 9th-gen model still has a decent display, easy-to-use design and plenty of performance for pretty much any tablet task, the exception being heavy video editing.

For people wanting a true portable iPad, in terms of it slipping into a coat pocket, the iPad mini 6 gets my nod. I think it makes an excellent secondary iPad to carry around with you as a note-taking device for work, and powerful enough to be great little gaming device when the working day is over, especially if you sign up to the excellent Apple Arcade.

Of course if you need more power, then the iPad Pro 2022 is the way to go, with the 12.9-inch model offering the best from Cupertino’s tablet team. You get a large tablet with the option of connecting it to a Magic Keyboard to turn it into a pseudo laptop. But you also get a high-end mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making for a bright screen with bold colors and super-smooth scrolling for swiping between apps and home screens.

Under the hood the iPad Pro has another party trick in the form of Apple’s M2 chip. This slice of silicon, which can be found in the likes of the excellent MacBook Air M2, is impressively powerful and also very power efficient, meaning you can use the iPad Pro as a legitimate work machine for talks like video editing without worrying about excessive battery drain. And the M2 chip also enables PC-grade games like Divinity Original Sin 2 to be played on the tablet.

In short, as someone who’s been writing about tablets and good deals for years, I wholeheartedly recommend you take the plunge on these iPad deals before they disappear or sell out.