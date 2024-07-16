Apple's new iPad Air pushes the previous generation to a record low this Prime Day

Back in May, Apple released its new crop of iPad Air and iPad Pro models, so as stores look to sell through older models it's no surprise that the previous generation iPad Air is now on sale this Prime Day. In fact, it's currently at a record-low price of $399 at Best Buy (was $599).

Despite being released in 2022, the 5th-gen M1 iPad Air can still function well for the typical tasks tablet users perform. In our Apple iPad Air 5 review, we noted its versatility, power, and varied color options. You can also use it with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (although beware that Apple's latest Pencil Pro isn't compatible).

Today's best Apple iPad Air 5 Prime Day deals

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): was $599 now $399 at Best Buy

A $200 discount makes an already very affordable iPad tablet even more budget-friendly. For under $400, you'll get an amazing 10.9-inch liquid retina display, guaranteeing all your favorite shows and apps will look great. 64 GB of storage is not to be sniffed at but for $100 more, you can always upgrade to 256GB. Even though the M1 chip is a few years old, it still has an impressive amount of power, perfect for those who want a capable portable device. Note this is the Wi-Fi version without 5G.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): was £669 now £479 at Amazon

In the UK, the iPad Air 5 is also seeing a sizeable discount, this time at Amazon. This is for the 64GB version only, with no sale on the 256GB model (at least not yet). However, the 5G-capable variant is on offer too, for £599 (was £849).

In addition to its crystal-clear 10.9-inch liquid retina display, the iPad Air 2022 (5th gen) also features Apple's M1 chip, which is powerful enough to make streaming, gaming, and creative output all within reach. During our time with it, we struggled to find much it couldn't handle within the bounds of reasonable use.

In line with that aforementioned versatility, the iPad Air 5 can be used for all sorts of workloads, from writing, sketching, streaming, gaming, and more. To boot, all this performance is housed within a sleek, lightweight package. You get 64GB of storage, but you can opt for the 256GB variant instead for $499 (was $749.99), also at Best Buy.

There's no denying that the latest 13-inch iPad Air is a marked improvement over this one, thanks to its upgraded M2 chip and improved camera among other elements, but if you're after a stylish and easy-to-carry tablet that still packs a punch, then this Prime Day offer makes a strong case for picking up the iPad Air 5.

