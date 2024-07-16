Apple's new iPad Air pushes the previous generation to a record low this Prime Day
The M1 iPad Air is now at its lowest price
Back in May, Apple released its new crop of iPad Air and iPad Pro models, so as stores look to sell through older models it's no surprise that the previous generation iPad Air is now on sale this Prime Day. In fact, it's currently at a record-low price of $399 at Best Buy (was $599).
Despite being released in 2022, the 5th-gen M1 iPad Air can still function well for the typical tasks tablet users perform. In our Apple iPad Air 5 review, we noted its versatility, power, and varied color options. You can also use it with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (although beware that Apple's latest Pencil Pro isn't compatible).
Today's best Apple iPad Air 5 Prime Day deals
Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): was $599 now $399 at Best Buy
A $200 discount makes an already very affordable iPad tablet even more budget-friendly. For under $400, you'll get an amazing 10.9-inch liquid retina display, guaranteeing all your favorite shows and apps will look great. 64 GB of storage is not to be sniffed at but for $100 more, you can always upgrade to 256GB. Even though the M1 chip is a few years old, it still has an impressive amount of power, perfect for those who want a capable portable device. Note this is the Wi-Fi version without 5G.
Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): was £669 now £479 at Amazon
In the UK, the iPad Air 5 is also seeing a sizeable discount, this time at Amazon. This is for the 64GB version only, with no sale on the 256GB model (at least not yet). However, the 5G-capable variant is on offer too, for £599 (was £849).
In addition to its crystal-clear 10.9-inch liquid retina display, the iPad Air 2022 (5th gen) also features Apple's M1 chip, which is powerful enough to make streaming, gaming, and creative output all within reach. During our time with it, we struggled to find much it couldn't handle within the bounds of reasonable use.
In line with that aforementioned versatility, the iPad Air 5 can be used for all sorts of workloads, from writing, sketching, streaming, gaming, and more. To boot, all this performance is housed within a sleek, lightweight package. You get 64GB of storage, but you can opt for the 256GB variant instead for $499 (was $749.99), also at Best Buy.
There's no denying that the latest 13-inch iPad Air is a marked improvement over this one, thanks to its upgraded M2 chip and improved camera among other elements, but if you're after a stylish and easy-to-carry tablet that still packs a punch, then this Prime Day offer makes a strong case for picking up the iPad Air 5.
If you're interested in more iPad offers, then take a look at our iPad Prime Day deals hub, as well as our Prime Day tablet deals page for a wider selection beyond Apple devices. And if you want more tech bargains, definitely visit our main hub for the best Prime Day deals.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods + Apple Watch from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Cameras: $100 off GoPro bundle
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: up to $120 off Bose, Apple + Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 44% off Ninja and Keurig
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: record-low prices for MacBook Air
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Google Pixel from $249
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $64.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego and Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $81.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: Kindle and Echo up to 66% off
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from £95
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: Sony, JBL and Anker from £34.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers and coffee machines from £29.99
- Laptops: up to 42% off Asus, Dell and HP
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: up to £450 off Samsung and Google
- Tools: up to 40% off Bosch and Karcher
- Toys: Lego and Fisher-Price up to 50% off
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark, Vax and Eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
- Wi-Fi: Amazon eero routers from £39.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he had experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.