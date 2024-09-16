The productivity-boosting Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air has hit a record-low price

For anyone who’s been raiding the tablet deals going on at the moment, we’ve spotted the accessory for you. Right now, you can buy the Logitech Combo Touch at Amazon for $179.99 (was $199.99) and quickly turn your iPad Air into a laptop replacement. It’s perfect if you don’t like using the on-screen keyboard and feel more comfortable with a regular physical keyboard.

Saving 10% off the Logitech Combo Touch may not seem like a huge discount but this is the first time we’ve seen it drop so low. Usually, it’s not even discounted at all, so saving $20 is a rare and useful saving. More importantly, it could save you from being tempted to buy a laptop if you can just convert and upgrade your existing iPad Air instead.

Today’s best iPad Air accessory deals

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air 11-inch: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

The Logitech Combo Touch takes moments to connect before providing a detachable keyboard and a large multi-touch trackpad. It’s intuitive to use and doesn’t even require any charging as it’s powered by your iPad. As an alternative to the touch-based controls, it’s perfect for typing up large documents or simply sketching out a design a little differently.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air 13-inch: was $229.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

If you own the larger 13-inch iPad Air, this is the model you want. It works the same but it has the size to fit around your 13-inch screen well. Again, you get a neat secure, form-fitting level of protection so you can take it anywhere while the detachable keyboard is perfect for getting things just how you like them.

If you’ve already bought one of the best iPads, you want to make the most of it, and the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air is a good solution for this.

When we reviewed the iPad Air, we marvelled at how well it could work as an ultraportable laptop when using the Magic Keyboard, but this method also throws in a highly competent trackpad.

To enhance the best tablet, the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air has plenty of flexible features. Besides those mentioned above, it also has a flexible kickstand for adjusting how you want to present information to others. It looks pretty good too. We rated it 4.5 stars out of five in our Logitech Combo Touch review when we tested an earlier version, so this handy accessory has great pedigree.

If you haven’t bought an iPad Air yet, take a look at the iPad deals happening at the moment to save on your new purchase.