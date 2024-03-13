Huge Samsung tablet sale at Amazon - I've picked the 3 best deals from $179.99

Samsung manufactures a wide array of tablets, from affordable entry-level slates for everyday use to high-performance devices for more demanding work, creative tasks, and gaming. Whichever camp you sit in, there's an option for you in this big Samsung tablet sale at Amazon – and I've picked out the 3 best deals available now.

Firstly, the recent Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is down to $179.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon. This basic 10.9-inch tablet is best suited for day-to-day browsing, making video calls, sending email, and streaming media. Outside of that, it's far from the most powerful device and will struggle with demanding games.

If you want something more capable to keep up with more involving work and advanced games, then you can consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 at Amazon for $679.99 (was $799.99). The more powerful processor and crisp 11-inch AMOLED display improve performance and image quality, making it a good buy for all-around use. Plus, you get the handy S-Pen Stylus included for free.

You can also plump for the Plus or Ultra versions of the Tab S9 if you'd prefer a larger 12.4-inch or 14.6-inch screen for a better experience when watching videos, drawing, photo editing, or using the device as a laptop replacement. Both the Plus and Ultra tablets are reduced by up to $220 at Best Buy.

Today's 3 best Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF3VPMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $219.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

This is the biggest discount yet on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It's a sensible buy following this $40 discount if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 64GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design. Want more storage? The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF2DNMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">128GB model is also reduced to $229.99 (but that has been $10 cheaper before).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Android-Snapdragon-Processor-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB0C4BC6R95%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $799 now $679 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it back to a historic low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-and-tab-s9-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Dust-Resistant-Powerful-Processor-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0CCX11JT6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $449.99 now $369.99 at Amazon

An alternative to the two tablets above is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It sits between the A9 Plus and full S9 for anyone after better performance and battery life than the cheapest model but is happy to compromise with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's a decent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet. However, it is languishing in an awkward middle ground, so we'd suggest going for one of the other choices above that best suits your needs and budget.

If you want to compare these with all the other tablet deals available right now, I've included a few more of today's best offers below including several other Samsung tablet deals and iPad deals.