Skip the Kindle and get this Kobo ereader I love instead – it's even AU$30 off for EOFY

As an avid reader, I soon realised that buying physical copies of books was... space consuming, dust collecting and expensive. So I switched to using an ereader way back in 2014, and have been testing them since 2016. And I've always been partial to a Kobo.

My current favourite ereader is the Kobo Libra Colour, which tops the list of the best ereaders I would recommend, but that's overkill for anyone who just wants a basic reading device. Enter the Kobo Clara BW, which is now being discounted during Australia's EOFY sales.

While the Kobo Store is discounting the Kobo Clara BW by AU$20 – now down to AU$229.95 – it's slightly cheaper on Amazon where you can get it for AU$219. And if you live in New Zealand, you too can avail of the discount to pick it up for NZ$228.95.

Kobo Clara BW: was AU$239 now AU$219 at Amazon Save AU$20 No, that's actually a AU$30 saving because the official RRP of the Kobo Clara BW is AU$249.99. And while it's still AU$20 more than the current base Kindle ereader, the Kobo alternative is the better buy for Aussies. It still has baked-in OverDrive support, so if you local public library uses the same platform, you can borrow instead of buying ebooks. It's also IPX8 waterproof (which the Kindle isn't), uses a better screen than the Kindle and is repairable too. You can find out more in our in-depth Kobo Clara BW review. Shopping from New Zealand? Grab it for NZ$228.95.

There was a time when I would have said the entry-level Kindle was the best budget ereader, but no longer. The Amazon Kindle (2024) isn't much of an upgrade over its predecessor but still got a price bump when it was released late last year.

Despite its discount, the Kobo Clara BW still costs more, but you are getting more too, thus justifying its higher price tag.

For starters, the Kobo Clara BW has IPX8 waterproofing that the entry-level Kindle doesn't have. Score one for Kobo.

Despite sharing the same 6-inch screen size, the Kobo uses the latest E Ink Carta 1300 display technology that's a touch better than the Carta 1200 being used on the 2024 Kindle. Admittedly the difference between the two screens is marginal and you'd only be able to tell the difference if you look carefully when comparing the two side by side, but hey, the Kobo still gets the better screen. That's another point scored for Kobo.

Where Amazon has blocked the use of Bluetooth in Australia for all the current Kindles – so there's no audiobook support anymore – you can listen to your stories on the Kobo Clara BW via a paired set of wireless headphones or earbuds. There is a caveat, though: the only audiobooks that work here are those purchased from the Kobo Store or borrowed via the Kobo Plus subscription service. So, that's 3-0 to Kobo.

Both Amazon and Kobo are being conscious of using recycled materials in their ereaders now, but the latter has taken things further by making its 2024 crop of ereaders repairable too, thus extending their life. Partnering with iFixit, Kobo has made all kinds of parts available online, including batteries, screens, motherboards and more, alongside the tools you'll need to make those repairs. The iFixit website also has step-by-step instructions on how to carry out these repairs. Shall we say that's another point to Kobo?

Then there's the baked-in OverDrive support on all Kobo ereaders. This allows you to borrow library books instead of spending money on buying content – you just need to check with your local library whether they use the same platform or not. Borrowing from a library via a Kindle is only available in the US. That's 5-0 to Kobo.

See where I'm going with this?

