Seriously, don't delay! Grab these Amazon Kindle Cyber Monday deals today before the sell out

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday deals are taking up the mantle, with Amazon Kindle tablets still available at a discount. For instance, you can bag the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16GB for $129.99 (was $159.00). The deal is much the same in the UK, where you can get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16GB for £124.99 (was £159.99).

Three colorways are available: black, green, and pink. Both of these deals include lockscreen ads, although models without ads are also getting similar discounts (just select the relevant box on the page). Both territories will also take a further 20% off with eligible trade-ins.

The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

The 2024 Kindle is Amazon's lightest and most compact e-reader and features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery life that lasts six weeks.

We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £45 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.

These are among the best Kindle tablets and they provide a great reading experience thanks to their glare-free display. Naturally, you'll also get access to the Kindle Store, where you'll find millions of titles to devour.

Improvements to the latest edition of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite include faster page turns, a larger 7-inch display, and a claimed battery life of up to 12 weeks.

Other handy features include warm light adjustments to make it easier on the eyes when the night draws in. In our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review, we were also taken by its ergonomic design which allowed us to hold it comfortably for long periods.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Amazon Kindle is also on offer this Cyber Monday, and despite lacking some of the same features of the Paperwhite edition, it's still the best ereader for those on a budget in our view, owing to its compact design and improved screen. And you can still use it stream your Audible audiobooks via Bluetooth.

