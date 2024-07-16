Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are here – 4 best offers I'd buy on the popular ereader

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, which means great discounts on highly sought-after products like the ever-popular Kindle. Now's the time to buy if you or a loved one are an avid reader – and best of all these Prime Day Kindle deals are available in the US and UK Amazon stores.

At the moment, you can buy the standard Amazon Kindle for $84.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon US or the Amazon Kindle for £64.99 (was £84.99) at Amazon UK.

If you’d rather upgrade to the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, you can do so for $134.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon US or for £129.99 (was £159.99) at Amazon UK.

Only the Amazon Kindle in the UK has hit its lowest-ever price but all of these savings are fairly rare outside of major sales events so don't miss your chance to bag score a discount. We can’t see either Kindle getting lower than this before something like Black Friday in November at the earliest.

Today’s best Kindle deals in the US

Amazon Kindle: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is the most basic ereader from the retailer but it’s a good one. We’ve seen this model dip a little lower back in October 2023 but only by $10 so this remains a good deal. The ereader has a 300ppi high-resolution display so it looks sharp and vibrant, while still offering a six-week battery life. It’s the ideal gadget to toss in your bag before heading on vacation or a short journey, or just to chill with on the sofa.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $134.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite has been cheaper on Amazon US, once dropping to $99.99 in November 2022, but discounts are relatively rare for the all-rounder ereader. This model has a 6.8-inch screen with an adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns than previous Paperwhite models. It’s also waterproof so it’s perfect for reading in the bath or pool.

Today’s best Kindle deals in the UK

Amazon Kindle: was £84.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

In the UK, the Amazon Kindle has hit its lowest-ever price again having only previously reached that low early last year. The 6-inch screen looks good with a glare-free, paper-like property to it ensuring your eyes aren’t strained through extended use. It’s lightweight and compact, taking up very little room in your bag.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has dipped a little lower in the past in the UK, once dropping to £124.99, but that hasn’t happened since Black Friday last year. That makes this one of the best deals around for the ereader. Even better, it’s just in time for your summer trip where you might want to read a lot of books in the pool.

Predictably, both the Amazon Kindle and Amazon Kindle Paperwhite feature highly in our look at the best Kindles.

The Amazon Paperwhite is the best overall option, hitting the sweet spot between price and performance. As our Kindle Paperwhite review explains, it has a larger and clearer display which provides a comfortable reading experience. It lacks wireless charging but it’s pretty speedy and its larger battery means there’s no need to recharge often.

The Amazon Kindle is the best budget Kindle. In our Amazon Kindle review, we explained how it has an improved screen over previous models and while it’s smaller than the Paperwhite, that means it’s even more compact.

These are just a few of the Amazon Kindle deals happening at the moment with the Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals predictably tempting to book fans who haven’t yet succumbed to the mighty allure of the convenience of the Kindle.

