Amazon Kindle refresh could be imminent as rumors predict release date for two models

New and improved Kindles are reportedly set to be announced *checks watch* tomorrow, October 16, with one seemingly set to launch with a brighter display and a more sustainable design than its predecessor. Such an upgrade would mark the first improvement to the product line since the Amazon Kindle (2022) dropped.

This comes from Good e-Reader (via T3) who claims “many people who work in retail” are preparing to sell new Kindle models in-store and online from October 16. They don’t have model names, just numbers, however those models are expected to be a new entry-level Kindle, and an update to the Kindle Paperwhite (2021).

This leak is supported by a previous accidental listing for a 2024 edition of the entry-level Kindle on its site at the end of September by a Spanish retailer, and that some Amazon Kindle ereaders have been sold out for a little while – suggesting Amazon could be phasing them out in order to launch a new Kindle soon.

There was also a pair of FCC filings – 2A4DH-5698 and 2A4DH-5688 – for what appears to be new Kindles (via Good e-Reader) with photos and diagrams for the products still under an embargo, again teasing that Amazon has a surprise launch coming soon.

The leaked Spanish retailing listing is where we get the details of the new design, including that the ereader is seemingly made with 75% recycled plastic and 90% recycled magnesium, and that the display will boast 25% higher brightness than the 11th-gen model.

It also reportedly boasts 16GB of onboard storage, an eight-week max battery life, and offer faster page turns to feel like a more responsive device.

As with all leaks it’s worth taking all of these details with a pinch of salt – until Amazon makes an official announcement nothing is certain.

What we want to see

Considering how long it's been since we last got new Kindles it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see new models this year. And if the recent Fire HD 8 tablets launch is anything to go by, Amazon isn’t afraid to just drop new tech without a massive fanfare. Just don’t expect Amazon to launch its new Kindles with an immediate discount like it did with the Fire HD 8 tablets.

That’s not to say the launch won’t still be exciting, with that faster page-turn leak suggesting that the 2024 Kindle will use the E Ink Carta 1300 display which debuted in the 2024 Kobo Clara BW – and helped cement it as one best ereaders this year.

Beyond that, the addition of color e-ink would be appreciated – with this tech yet again being boasted by Kindle rival Kobo’s Clara Colour. At the same time, Kindles are pricier.

A more achievable upgrade could instead be the cheapest Kindle getting the same IPX8 waterproof rating as the Kindle Paperwhite, but we’ll have to wait and see what (if anything) is revealed in the rumored launch tomorrow.