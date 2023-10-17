England vs Italy live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online and for free from anywhere

England vs Italy live stream

You can watch England vs Italy for free on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network. Soccer fans in India can tune into England vs Italy live streams via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch England vs Italy just below.

England vs Italy: match preview

Plenty has changed for both England and Italy since the latter upset the former in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Now, the Three Lions and Azzurri are back at the home of football for a fascinating Euro 2024 qualifier that will go a long way to deciding the two available spots in Group C for next summer's finals in Germany. It could be a classic.

England knows a win all-but secures qualification for the German jamboree, following five wins – including a first in Italy since 1961 – and a draw from its opening six qualifiers. Since a 1-0 defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League in September 2022, the Three Lions have lost just once in 13 outings, the heartbreaking 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France, and Gareth Southgate's men posted another victory in a Saturday friendly against Australia. Fit-again John Stones is expected to start his first game for club or country since August's Community Shield, while Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are all expected return.

Absent from a second successive World Cup just under a year ago, Italy is beginning to stir again. Since Luciano Spalletti replaced Roberto Mancini in August, the Azzurri has taken seven points from a possible nine in Euro 2024 qualifying, but it's the passion and attacking verve that Napoli's Serie A-winning coach has instilled in his side that impress most. Giacomo Raspadori now leads the line just as he did for the Little Donkeys, with Manuel Locatelli restored to central midfield and Gianluigi Donnarumma the new captain in goal. Another Wembley win and Italy draws level on points with England with two qualifiers remaining.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an England vs Italy live stream online and wherever you are.

How to watch England vs Italy live streams in the UK for FREE

The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Italy is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch an England vs Italy free live stream from abroad. Coverage of England vs Italy starts at 7pm BST on Tuesday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game live at Channel4.com. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

Watch an England vs Italy live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Italy live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

England vs Italy kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday afternoon, and in the US the game is being shown on Vix, part of the Fubo Sports Network, which is FREE to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service Fubo. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website, or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and Fubo. The match will also be shown on Fox Sports 1.

How to live stream England vs Italy in Australia

In Australia, England vs Italy is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 5.45am AEDT first thing on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream in Canada

How to watch England vs Italy: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch England vs Italy on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.45am NZDT on Wednesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in with a Sky Sport Now subscription, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Sky Sport is also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch England vs Italy live stream in India

England vs Italy is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions league and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.