Rebel Moon has lift-off: Snyder's sci-fi fantasy brings in big numbers for Netflix

It's official: Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Time is a hit. According to Netflix the sci-fi spectacular generated an impressive 23.9 million views in its first three days of streaming, a result that The Hollywood Reporter says is a "solid kickoff for the movie". That puts it comfortably at the top of the global Netflix movie streaming chart, ahead of both Leave The World Behind and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

That should make Netflix feel reassured about its investment: after all, it's also committed not just to a second movie, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, but to extended Snyder cuts too. Despite fairly mixed reviews it looks like the franchise is off to a pretty stellar start.

Come on baby light my fire(place)

Netflix's latest charts are for the week up to and including Christmas Eve, and as you'd expect from this time of year the biggest hits have been heavy on the family-friendliness: in addition to the Chicken Run sequel the top 10 also includes The Super Mario Bros. Movie, cute animated classroom comedy Leo, and two separate Dr Seuss movies: The Grinch and How The Grinch stole Christmas.

For TV shows it's much more mixed, although it's nice to see the classic Fireplace 4K; Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace For Your Home in here at number 8. If we were feeling unkind we might suggest that its performances are less wooden than some of the ones in the current number 1, My Life With The Walter Boys: Season 1, which tops the chart with 7.6 million views.

After that it's very much a mixed bag. Season 6 of The Crown is in at number 2, followed by Trevor Noah's Where Was I at three. Obliterated, Car Masters and World War II: From The Frontlines are at four, five and six respectively, while kids' cartoon CoComelon Lane is seventh. The aforementioned fireplace is at eight, followed by Season 1 of Young Sheldon and Squid Game: The Challenge respectively.

It'll be interesting to see the following week's figures because these ones are from a week where many of us were still at work or at school; this week's chart results will show what we've been watching while immobile after our festive feasts.