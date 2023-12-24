'It's going to kick off': Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon cast tease 'action-driven' and 'heavy backstory' Part 2 on Netflix

Potential Rebel Moon Part 1 spoilers follow.

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver will be a "war-driven" sequel filled with "heavy backstory" elements.

That's the verdict of Rebel Moon's cast, who teased what viewers can expect from the epic Netflix space fantasy's sequel next year.

With Rebel Moon Part 1 finally releasing on the streaming giant – read our spoiler-free thoughts on Netflix's Rebel Moon Part 1 before you watch it – Snyder purists and general audiences are now turning their attentions to its follow-up. The Scargiver is set to arrive on Netflix in April 2024 so, thankfully, the wait won't be a long one.

Still, with Rebel Moon Part 2 four months away, I couldn't help but ask the movie's cast (at the film's UK junket in early December) for a few hints at what's to come in one of 2024's new Netflix movies. Understandably, they couldn't spoil anything significant – we wouldn't want them to anyway – but a few of them were brave enough to tease certain aspects of Part 2: The Scargiver's vibe, tonality, and story.

Here's your first look at Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver. (Image credit: Netflix)

"It's going to kick off", Ed Skrein, who plays the villainous Atticus Noble, said. "He [Noble] is going to be angry following his humiliation in Part 1, so he's going to kick off himself in Part 2."

"We go to more locations, but we also go deeper into each character, the story, and the lore," teased Sofia Boutella, who portrays Rebel Moon's protagonist Kora. "We explore those relationships and, hopefully, make viewers care more about the rebels' cause. In Part 2, we'll see something quite different for Kora, too, which sets the tone for the movie and how she behaves. It'll definitely be more entertaining, fun, and full of action scenes."

Part 2 is very action-driven and war-driven Star Naiz, Rebel Moon actor

The ratcheting up of the action and sci-fi-laden drama are among the most teased aspects of The Scargiver. Indeed, elaborating on Boutella and Skrein's comments, Staz Nair – who plays Tarak – also indicated that audiences will see more of that in the sequel flick.

"Part 2 is very action-driven and war-driven," Nair said. "There are some really heavy backstories that justify and give light to how each character got to the place where you met them in Part 1. We get into some heavy emotional stuff that hits home, and explore some dark and dramatic things within this setting. It's not something I expected, but that's why it's a space opera and not just a sci-fi movie."

Rebel Moon Part 2, then, will surely help Zack Snyder's new Netflix franchise shoot for the space-fantasy stars. Unfortunately for one particular actor, Rebel Moon Part 1 marks the end of the road for their involvement in this universe on one of the world's best streaming services. Find out why it was "always the plan" for Snyder to include this big plot twist from the outset in Part 1: A Child of Fire.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is out now. Part 2: The Scargiver releases on April 19, 2024.