Paramount Plus might not rival the popularity of the biggest and best streaming services, but it’s quickly building an impressive library of must-watch movies and TV shows. January 2025 is no exception, kicking off the new year with a bang by adding over 100 new films to its catalog. A handful of fresh TV series land too, but this month it’s the movies that steal the spotlight.

From adrenaline-pumping action and fun family comedies to cerebral sci-fi and spine-chilling thrillers, Paramount Plus offers something to brighten even the gloomiest January days. If you’re less concerned with the newest additions and more interested in the best that Paramount Plus has to offer, then do check out our best Paramount Plus movies guide for only the highest-rated titles. Otherwise, keep reading for a complete rundown of every new movie and TV show arriving on Paramount Plus in January 2025.

Everything new on Paramount Plus in January 2025

Arriving on January 1

2 Days In The Valley (movie)

40 Days and 40 Nights (movie)

A Crime on the Bayou (movie)

A Dog's Purpose (movie)

A Night At The Roxbury (movie)

A.C.O.D. (movie)

Adventureland (movie)

Agent Game (movie)

Allied (movie)

Almost Famous (movie)

Amistad (movie)

An Officer and a Gentleman (movie)

Arrival (movie)

Barbarella (movie)

Basic Instinct (movie)

Becky (movie)

Best Defense (movie)

Big Jake (movie)

Black Noise (movie)

Book Club (movie)

Boomerang (movie)

Bounce (movie)

Breakdown (movie)

Buddy Games (movie)

Chinatown (movie)

Chocolat (movie)

Citizen Ruth (movie)

Clear and Present Danger (movie)

Cold Mountain (movie)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind (movie)

Cop Land (movie)

Death Wish (movie)

Dirty Pretty Things (movie)

Domestic Disturbance (movie)

Don't Look Now (movie)

Down To You (movie)

Downsizing (movie)

Drillbit Taylor (movie)

Drive Angry (movie)

Drop Zone (movie)

Ella Enchanted (movie)

Emma (1996) (movie)

Face/Off (movie)

Fatal Attraction (movie)

Final Destination (movie)

First Blood (movie)

Florence Foster Jenkins (movie)

Focus (movie)

Footloose (2011) (movie)

Forces of Nature (movie)

Foxfire (movie)

Frida (movie)

Good Boy (movie)

Good Mourning (movie)

Halloween VIII: Resurrection (movie)

Heaven Can Wait (movie)

House of Sand and Fog (movie)

Imagine That (movie)

Indecent Proposal (movie)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (movie)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (movie)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated (movie)

Judgement Night (movie)

Just a Kiss (movie)

K-19: The Widowmaker (movie)

Kinky Boots (movie)

Kiss The Girls (movie)

Labor Day (movie)

Labyrinth (movie)

Lady of the Manor (movie)

Like a Boss (movie)

Mr. Malcom's List (movie)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (movie)

Nightwatch (movie)

Paranormal Activity 2 (movie)

Paranormal Activity 3 (movie)

Paranormal Activity 4 (movie)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (movie)

Patriot Games (movie)

Pet Sematary II (movie)

Poltergeist (movie)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (movie)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (movie)

Rambo III (movie)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (movie)

Red Eye (movie)

Revolutionary Road (movie)

Rosemary's Baby (movie)

Run & Gun (movie)

Santa Stole Our Dog! (movie)

Scary Movie (movie)

Scary Movie 2 (movie)

Seabiscuit (movie)

Searching For Bobby Fischer (movie)

Sherlock Gnomes (movie)

Shutter Island (movie)

Sidewalks Of New York (movie)

Silence (movie)

Slingshot (movie)

Snake Eyes (movie)

Some Kind of Wonderful (movie)

Stardust (movie)

Staying Alive (movie)

Strictly Ballroom (movie)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (movie)

Tammy's Always Dying (movie)

The Addams Family (1991) (movie)

The Aviator (movie)

The Conversation (movie)

The Crow (movie)

The Crow: City of Angels (movie)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (movie)

The Doors (movie)

The First Wives Club (movie)

The Gambler (movie)

The Honeymooners (movie)

The Hours (movie)

The Long Kiss Goodnight (movie)

The Longest Yard (movie)

The Manchurian Candidate (movie)

The Mechanic (movie)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (movie)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (movie)

The Night Clerk (movie)

The Original Kings of Comedy (movie)

The Peacemaker (movie)

The Perfect Score (movie)

The Pledge (movie)

The Queens of Comedy (movie)

The Romantics (movie)

The Ruins (movie)

The Running Man (movie)

The Score (movie)

The Soloist (movie)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (movie)

The Switch (movie)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (movie)

The Three Amigos (movie)

The Truman Show (movie)

The Two Jakes (movie)

The United States of Leland (movie)

The Untouchables (movie)

The Virgin Suicides (movie)

The Wolf of Wall Street (movie)

The Words (movie)

The Yards (movie)

There Will Be Blood (movie)

Things We Lost In The Fire (movie)

Three Days of the Condor (movie)

Trainspotting (movie)

Trekkies 2 (movie)

Undisputed (movie)

V for Vengeance (movie)

Virtuosity (movie)

Waking Up In Reno (movie)

War (movie)

WifeLike (movie)

Zeroville (movie)

Zodiac (movie)

Arriving on January 2

Step Up Revolution (movie)

Arriving on January 4

80 for Brady (movie)

Arriving on January 8

Raid the Cage, Season 2 (TV show)

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure (movie)

Blippi's Out-of-this-World Space Adventure (movie)

Blippi's Wonderful World Tour (movie)

Arriving on January 15

Danger Force, Season 3 (TV show)

Matlock, Seasons 1-9 (TV show)

Arriving on January 17

Henry Danger: The Movie (movie)

Arriving on January 21

Long Gone Heroes (movie)

Arriving on January 22

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship, Season 3 (TV show)

Arriving on January 24

Star Trek: Section 21 (movie)

Arriving on January 26

Watson (TV show)

Who's Your Caddy? (movie)

Arriving on January 28

Killshot (movie)

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (movie)

Arriving on January 29

The Tiny Chef Show, Season 2 (TV show)

The Land (movie)

Arriving on January 31

NCIS: Sydney, Season 2 (TV show)

A Murder in the Park (movie)

Good Kill (movie)

Manglehorn (movie)

The D Train (movie)

The Seven Five (movie)