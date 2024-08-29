New Netflix movie The Shadow Strays looks like an action-packed assassin hit going by the thrilling teaser trailer

The Shadow Strays is the newest assassin movie from Timo Tjahjanto, the director behind The Night Comes For Us, which was one of 12 epic action movies we previously recommended that secured a high Rotten Tomatoes approval from critics and fans alike. This is good news if, like me, you've been left disappointed by Netflix's recent action offerings like The Union, which has been Netflix's #1 movie for the past two weeks.

Clearly, Netflix movies can be hit and miss, as we all know – indeed, its latest comedy offering Incoming was slammed by critics, earning a 27% rating on the review aggregator site. So you can probably tell why I'm keen to see more hits that we can add to our best Netflix movies, and perhaps The Shadow Strays fits the bill.

You'll have to wait till around Halloween to watch it though. While Tjahjanto's new movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, it lands on Netflix on October 17. We're sure it'll be one of many exciting new additions, but hopefully there are some more horrors to look forward to. With October being my favourite time of year, I am excited to see what the best streaming service has in store.

The first teaser trailer for the new Netflix movie is certainly promising. It's full of fast action sequences of an assassin fighting a crime syndicate with hardly any talking. It's gripping stuff, filled with fist-fights, gunfights and flashing lights, which is everything you could want from an action movie, really! You can take a look at the teaser in the video above.

What is The Shadow Strays about?

The Shadow Strays follows someone known as 'Codename 13', a young assassin who finds herself suspended after a mission gone wrong. During this period of inactivity, she bonds with a young boy called Monji, who recently lost his mother to a crime syndicate.

But when Monji mysteriously disappears, Codename 13 decides to go off and find him, even if that does mean disobeying orders. So we've got a missing boy and a rogue assassin, a recipe for a very good movie. I can't wait to see it!

Additionally, a statement from Netflix teases that: "The film dives deep into themes of redemption and loyalty, set against the backdrop of a brutal and unforgiving underworld. Audiences can expect Tjahjanto’s signature style, with expertly choreographed action sequences guaranteed to keep them on the edge of their seats."

