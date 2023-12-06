Netflix’s star-studded serial killer comedy shelved after writer-director Adam McKay leaves project

Adam McKay's star-studded serial killer comedy Average Height, Average Build that was set to debut on Netflix is no more. The Succession creator's film had already announced its casting, which was seriously stellar and included Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler. But McKay has chosen to do a different project instead, and without him in the director's chair Netflix has decided not to proceed.

According to Deadline, McKay has decided to put his talent where his mouth is. McKay has spoken a lot about the dangers of the climate emergency, and has decided that his next directorial project for one of the best streaming services should be climate-related. According to "insiders" that means he simply doesn't have the time to continue with his comedy project.

The comedy film the climate crisis killed

You've got to admire anybody who'll walk away from what seems like a sure-fire hit to be one of the best Netflix movies to concentrate on more worthy goals, but it's a shame that the comedy hasn't been given a second chance with a different director. It sounded like it was going to be a lot of fun. In addition to the star-studded cast, Average Height, Average Build reportedly had a sharp script with a strong satirical streak.

If you can imagine Mr Smith Goes To Washington where Mr Smith is a crazed killer, you've got a rough idea of where this was heading. The film would have featured Robert Pattison as a serial killer who hires lobbyist Amy Adams to help him change the law so he can literally get away with murder. Robert Downey Jr would be the retired cop who can't let go of the unsolved cases.

McKay has been speaking about climate change for some time. His 2021 film Don't Look Up was about the way in which climate whistleblowers are disbelieved and marginalized, and his Yellow Dot Studios is a non-profit focused on raising awareness of the climate emergency through viral media. Hopefully comedy's loss is climate activism's gain.