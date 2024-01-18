Netflix just revealed a new classic movie anniversary feature, but I can't use it

For many, Netflix has become the go-to destination to fulfill their movie watching needs. And, thanks to a new feature which the streaming giant unveiled yesterday (January 17), it appears that will continue to be the case, especially from a classic movie perspective.

So, what's this sparkly new film-based section that Netflix users can take advantage of? It's called Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection, a specially curated batch of classic films that movie buffs can stream to their heart's content. Unfortunately, it's only available in the US – international fans will have to read on to learn why that's the case.

As of January 17, there's only one anthology to browse on the world's best streaming service. Netflix has unveiled the 1974 Milestone Movies collection, which features – yep, you guessed it – flicks that celebrate their 50th birthday in 2024.

In order to check out this new section, you simply need to head to Netflix's 1974 Milestone Movies website and, if you're signed into your account in a web browser, you'll be taken straight to the movie treasure trove and start watching them right away. I suspect you can viewing the catalog via the Netflix app in the US, too, but I have no way of accessing it from the UK. I'll update this article once I've spoken to my US colleagues for clarification.

Excited to introduce #MilestoneMovies: The Anniversary Collection — a curated selection of classic films from 1974, all celebrating their 50th anniversary! New collections from 1984, 1994 & 2004 will premiere throughout the year. Watch now https://t.co/I7BDSSISrm pic.twitter.com/UQDfdTUk3jJanuary 17, 2024 See more

In a press release, Netflix confirmed that more classic movie round-ups would debut on its service throughout the year. The 1984 collection is set to arrive in April, the 1994 roster will be with us in July, and a bunch of beloved 2004 films launches in October. Netflix declined to reveal which flicks would be part of these catalogs.

At the time of writing, there are only 17 movies in the 1974 collection – and, truth be told, there aren't many eye-catching ones. Of those currently available, Blazing Saddles, Chinatown, Murder on the Orient Express, and The Conversation are the pick of the bunch, so I'd suggest watching these and skipping the rest.

American dream, international nightmare

Here's what Netflix's Milestone Movies collection looks like in the US... (Image credit: Netflix)

As mentioned, the streaming behemoth has announced Milestone Movies to the world, but it's only available to people who live stateside. That means UK and Australian fans – or any non-US dwellers, for that matter – can't take advantage of this intriguing new feature.

Upon seeing Netflix's X post last night, I tried to access the collection from British shores, but I was met with a blank page (see the image below) upon navigating to the Milestone Movies section. The only way I could check it out was by using ExpressVPN, one of the best VPNs selected by TechRadar's experts.

...and here is the blank Milestone Movies page non-US users are met with. (Image credit: Netflix)

That's a darn shame, in my eyes. Netflix's Milestone Movies collection has a global flavor, with the 1974 compilation's 17 flicks hailing from the US, UK, India, and Japan, and yet it's only available to Americans. Why announce this Anniversary Collection to the world – via social media – if only a fraction of your userbase can access it?

I've reached out to Netflix to see if Milestone Movies will launch in other territories in the future, and I'll update this article if I hear back. Until then, you'll have to use a VPN to watch these classic films if you're not based in the US. Still, if you do live stateside, you can expect to see some of these flicks make their way onto our best Netflix movies list in the near future.