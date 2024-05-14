FUBAR season 2 on Netflix will see Arnie joined by The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss in a perfect spy role

FUBAR, the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring Netflix hit, has announced another big name is joining the show for season two. Carrie-Anne Moss of The Matrix and The Acolyte will play Greta Nelso, a former East German spy who had a passionate affair with Arnie, or Luke Brunner as he's known in the show. And it's fair to say that her return isn't going to be a happy one for Brunner.

The show has been a big success for the streamer, racking up more viewing hours than both Succession and Ted Lasso when it first streamed last year and staying in the Netflix top 10 for weeks. In season two you can expect much of the same as Brunner is once again dragged out of retirement to battle baddies.

FUBAR's back after Arnie's recovery

Schwarzenegger is actually playing younger in the show: he's 76 and his character is a decade younger. But despite recent health problems – the actor underwent open-heart surgery recently – he says that his pacemaker will "absolutely not" cause any problems. As he said a couple of months back, "I will be ready to film in April and you can only see [the pacemaker] if you're really looking for it."

As before, the showrunner is Nick Santora of Reacher and Prison Break, both of which give you a pretty good idea of where the show is coming from: despite pretty mixed reviews (the show currently has 50% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes) it's clearly been doing the right kind of numbers, with Netflix rushing to renew the show for a second season within a month of its debut last May.

There's no sign of a streaming date as the show is only just starting to film, but you can expect eight episodes of mayhem and wisecracks later this year – and Moss seems like the perfect deadpan former-Cold War spy type for the action-comedy show.

You might also like…