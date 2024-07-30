5 movies leaving Netflix in August with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

It's incredibly frustrating when you search for you favorite movies on the best streaming services only to find that it has been removed without your knowledge. That's where we come in, and after publishing the list of everything leaving Netflix in August 2024, we've noticed that there are some cracker movies in the mix of departing titles – most of them with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

There's no hiding that we love a good movie that's highly rated by critics and audiences alike – just look at our best Netflix movies picks – so it's a shame to see these five movies leaving the platform next month. The list includes two family-friendly favorites, a classic superhero action flick, a comedy crime caper with a stellar ensemble cast, and an action-drama that was a star in the 2023 Oscars.

There's still plenty of time to catch each movie before it goes, but like we say each month, it's best to get on it sooner rather than leaving it too late and regretting it, especially looking at all the new titles to watch in everything new on Netflix in August, which includes these three movies with 91% and higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Leaving on: August 22

Kwan and Scheinert delivered the multiverse movie we'd been longing for years when it release Everything Everywhere All At Once, and it was an immediate smash hit, getting a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to snatching seven Academy Awards including Best Picture. Michelle Yeoh is captivating as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who is exhausted at work while trying to navigate her complicated relationship with her queer daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). Her life is then flipped upside-down when she is caught in a journey across different universes, encountering the different lives and destinies she could've led.

Available to stream now on Netflix in the US and Australia.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (2021)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 98%

Age rating: PG

Length: 89 minutes

Director: Dean Fleischer-Camp

Leaving on: August 23

A24 movies are great choices if you're looking for multi-genre titles, and Marcel The Shell With Shoes On is a wholesome story that's fit to be included in our picks of the best family movies. Following the events of a mysterious tragedy, Marcel and his grandmother live together alone among the clutter of an AirBnb. The arrival of a documentary filmmaker changes the course of Marcel's life as he becomes the star of a short film, which garners millions of views online, giving Marcel the chance to finally reunite with his long-lost family.

Available to stream now on Netflix in the US and Paramount Plus in Australia.

American Hustle (2013)

American Hustle Official TRAILER 1 (2013) - Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 138 minutes

Director: David O. Russell

Leaving on: August 31

Russell's black comedy crime feature is carried by its ensemble cast of Hollywood's biggest stars including Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence. Inspired by the Abscam case in the 1970s, conman Irving Rosenfeld (Bale) and his partner Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) are caught by FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Cooper). The two felons are then recruited for under cover work as part of a plan to corrupt the mayor of New Jersey (Jeremy Renner). Among the chaos of DiMaso's plan, there's Rosenfeld's wife Rosalyn (Lawrence) whose unpredictable nature could be the reason the operation comes to a crashing and burning end.

Available to stream now on Netflix in the US and Australia.

Paddington (2014)

PADDINGTON - Official International Trailer - Adapted From The Beloved Books - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: PG

Length: 95 minutes

Director: Paul King

Leaving on: August 13

The legendary British icon Paddington Bear comes to life in King's wholesome live-action adaptation, Paddington, which the whole family can enjoy. When an earthquake hits a Peruvian rainforest and destroys his home, a bear (Ben Whishaw) embarks on a journey to London to search for a new home. When he arrives, he meets Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary (Sally Hawkins), and is adopted into their family unit, where he is named Paddington – after the London train station. Life with his new family seems uncomplicated at first, until he realises that taxidermist Millicent (Nicole Kidman) has her eyes on him.

Available to stream now on Netflix in the US, UK and Prime Video in Australia.

Spider-Man (2002)

SPIDER-MAN [2002] â€“ Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 116 minutes

Director: Sam Raimi

Leaving on: August 31

Raimi's take on Stan Lee's infamous Spider-Man comics is still a favorite among Marvel fans today, sitting at a brilliant 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. After being bitten by a genetically-modified spider, high school student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) develops strength unknown to human kind giving him spider-like abilities. As Spider-Man, Parker gains notoriety among the people of New York City becoming the city's hero, but as his uncle Ben taught him: "with great power comes great responsibility", which is a lesson he comes to understand as his heroic reputation grows. It was one of three familiar movie franchises that joined Netflix in June so it's a shame to see if leaving already.

Available to stream now on Netflix in the US, UK and Binge in Australia.