3 new movies coming to Netflix in August with 91% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

It can be quite the task when it comes to deciding which new Netflix movie you should check off your watchlist next, especially when there are so many. But as you prepare for new titles to arrive in August 2024, we've taken the liberty to select three movies with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes that are the clear standouts in this month's schedule for one of the best streaming services.

At TechRadar, our love of indie movies is highlighted in most of our movie roundups – just look at these five new A24 movies that we can't wait to watch in 2024 – so, naturally, two of the three spots here are taken by A24 with a high-school coming-of-age drama and an Academy Award-winning tear-jerker. Meanwhile, our third recommendation – which is a sci-fi action movie that involve supernatural monsters invading entire cities – is already one of the best Netflix movies.

Our picks are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to everything new on Netflix in August 2024, and there are plenty more gems set to leave Netflix in August 2024 so make sure not to miss any of your favorites. With that said, you can check out our full list of new Netflix arrivals and see which movies will be worthy of being added your watchlist – but after you've read our top picks below, of course.

The Spectacular Now (2013)

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 105 minutes

Director: James Ponsoldt

Arriving on: August 1



Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller carried teen book-to-movie adaptions of the early-mid 2010s, and The Spectacular Now is no different except it explores the mature side of young love. High-school senior Sutter (Teller) is a reckless party animal who meets Amy (Woodley), who's bookish charm rubs off on him. When an unexpected romance sparks between the two, Sutter's perspective on life starts to shift.

Available to stream now on Max in the US and Disney Plus in Australia.

Room (2015)

Room | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Arriving on: August 1

Brie Larson took home the Oscar for Best Actress in 2016 for her performance in Abrahamson's emotive drama. Ma (Larson) has been held captive for years in a small space, which she refers to as the 'room' to her five year-old son Jack (Jacob Tremblay) who has also been sheltered in his entire life. When their attempt to escape goes successfully, she's reunited with family and reacquaints herself with a past life while Jack finally gets to explore the outside world for the very first time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available to stream now on Max in the US, Netflix in the UK and Stan in Australia.

Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Godzilla Minus One | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 98%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 125 minutes

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Arriving on: August 1

Carrying on the legacy of the Japanese epic franchise, Yamazaki's sci-fi action Godzilla Minus One is the 37th insert in the Godzilla series. In post-war Japan, former kamikaze pilot is struggling with PTSD and the country is at an all time low. When the people think that things couldn't get worse, another disaster surfaces when a monster is born from the after effects of the atomic bomb.

Available to stream now on Netflix globally.