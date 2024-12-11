You'll be able to stream the Oscars live on Hulu for the first time ever

Could The Substance walk away with one or more Oscars? You'll be able to find out in real time on the Hulu live stream

March's Academy Awards will be live streamed for the first time ever

Hulu will have the live stream and a catch-up the following day

The Golden Globes will be streaming too in January

The Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, will be streamed live for the very first time next year. The lucky streamer is Hulu, which will be streaming the awards ceremony while ABC handles the usual live TV broadcasting.

The news comes via the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which has also confirmed the date and time of the host: the 97th Academy Awards will begin at 4pm PT on Sunday, March 2, 2025 with Conan O'Brien hosting. The red carpet will begin slightly earlier at 3.30pm PT.

In addition to the live stream, which will be available to all subscribers of the best streaming service for TV, Hulu's stream will also be available to rewatch the following day.

Can't beat the streaming

This may be the first Oscars to be streamed live, but it won't be the first glossy Hollywood event to do so or even the first in 2025: the Golden Globes are also going to be live streamed, this time by Paramount Plus.

The Golden Globes are widely seen as Oscar predictors, and the 2025 ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5 at 5pm PT/8pm ET. It too will be broadcast more traditionally, on CBS, and the host will be Nikki Glaser.

So who are this year's winners likely to be? The smart money is on Emilia Pérez, which grabbed ten Golden Globe nominations – a record for a musical comedy. And The Substance has been nominated for multiple awards: best director, best musical/comedy picture, best actress, best supporting actress and best screenplay.

We don't yet know who's been shortlisted for the Academy Awards but we don't have long to wait: those lists will be announced on Tuesday, December 17, next week.

