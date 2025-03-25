The Rookie is Hulu's #1 show – here are 3 police procedural dramas with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next

ABC's police procedural drama The Rookie is Hulu's most-watched show this week, taking over from the new political thriller Paradise.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as forty-year-old John Nolan, who moves to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of joining the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). As the department's oldest rookie he has to navigate the considerable challenges of his new career while being treated with suspicion by colleagues who view him as a walking midlife crisis.

With a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Rookie isn't one of the best Hulu shows around, but I've picked out three other police procedural series certainly are.

Bones

Bones TV Series, Teaser - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~47 minute episodes

~47 minute episodes Creator: Hart Hanson

Hart Hanson Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK and AUS)

Inspired by the work of real-life forensic scientist and crime novelist Kathy Reichs, Bones follows top anthropologist Dr. Temperance 'Bones' Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her FBI agent partner Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) as they investigate crimes in which all that's left of the victims are their skeletal remains. Although the stories are dark and murky at times, the chemistry between the two lead characters offer some welcome light relief.

9-1-1

9-1-1 Season 1 Trailer (2018) Angela Basset, TV Show HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 84%

84% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~43 minute episodes

~43 minute episodes Creators: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK and AUS)

9-1-1 is a police procedural drama that highlights the life-saving efforts of first responders in Los Angeles. The show sees cops and paramedics facing one life-or-death situation after another, all while navigating the struggles of their personal lives. 9-1-1 features an A-list cast of well-rounded characters, and you'll be on the edge of your seat as you're plunged into the middle of the heart-stopping action. Its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star is also available to stream on Hulu.

NYPD Blue

NYPD Blue: Season 5 (1/6) Sneak Peek 1 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

83% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~46 minute episodes

~46 minute episodes Creators: Steven Bochco and David Milch

Steven Bochco and David Milch Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK and AUS)

NYPD Blue explores the gritty reality of life in a fictional Manhattan police unit. The ABC drama, which first aired in 1993 and captivated viewers for 12 years, was co-created by Steven Bochco, who earlier had pretty much invented the police procedural genre with Hill Street Blues. The show won critical acclaim for its hard-hitting portrayal of both the lead characters' police work and their often-messy personal lives.

You might also like