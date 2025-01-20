When you're stuck with deciding what new movie or TV show to watch next, you can always rely on Hulu to help you make those tough decisions. But there's nothing more frustrating when our favorite titles are removed from the platform, and there's another wave of titles lined up to leave one of the best streaming services in February 2025.

As it has been in past everything leaving Hulu lists, the platform is only removing movies in February 2025 so if you're a fan of the best Hulu shows, then you can rest easy this month – I wish I could say the same for movies fans. And though there's a mere 22 titles on the Hulu chopping block, these unfortunately include two of our best Hulu movies – the striking body horror flick Titane (2021), and the visually stunning Spencer (2021), which earned Kristen Stewart an Oscar nod.

The only upside is that there's still ample time for you to catch them before February arrives and Hulu's new monthly titles take their places. You can read all the titles leaving Hulu in February 2025 below.

Everything leaving Hulu in February 2025

Leaving on February 3

Beans (movie)

The Beta Test (movie)



Leaving on February 7

Flee (movie)

Spencer (movie)



Leaving on on February 11

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (movie)

Rogue Agent (movie)



Leaving on February 14

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oscar Peterson: Black + White (movie)

Venus As a Boy (movie)



Leaving on February 15

Titane (movie)



Leaving February 17

Hold Your Fire (movie)

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (movie)

The Feast (movie)



Leaving on February 18

Spin me Round (movie)

To Catch A Killer (movie)



Leaving on February 24

The Last Rite (movie)



Leaving on February 25

Watcher (movie)



Leaving on February 28

Moby Doc (movie)

The Big Scary 'S' Word (movie)

Savior for Sale (movie)

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (movie)

Shit & Champagne (movie)

Show Me the Picture (movie)