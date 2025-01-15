Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ending explained: is Jod a Jedi, is there a post-credits scene, will there be a season 2, and your biggest questions answered

What happens to Fern, Wim, and the rest of Skeleton Crew's cast in season 1's final chapter?

Full spoilers follow for Skeleton Crew episode 8.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's first season – potentially, anyway – has run its course. And, based on the largely positive reception that I've seen about its eighth episode, titled 'The Real Good Guys', it seems a lot of people liked how it ended.

That said, the latest Star Wars show doesn't wrap up its story with a neat and tidy bow. There are a couple of plot threads that are left lingering as the end credits roll and a few mysteries that aren't fully answered. So, I'm going to try and satisfy your needs by providing answers to your biggest queries about the Disney Plus show's ending. This, then, is your final warning: full spoilers immediately follow for Skeleton Crew's season 1 finale.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ending explained: what did we learn about Jod's backstory?

We learned more about Jod's past in Skeleton Crew's eighth episode (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

That Jod Na Nawood isn't a Jedi, but he is a Force wielder.

One of Skeleton Crew's biggest mysteries, fans had long suspected that Jude Law's enigmatic character would be a fallen Jedi, or one who had gone into hiding during the original film trilogy. Indeed, even before Skeleton Crew's official trailer was released in November 2024, Star Wars fans were convinced that Jod was Force-sensitive and may even be a member of the Jedi Order.

Well, it turns out one of those things was true. Jod hasn't been shy about showing off his Force powers throughout the show, but it wasn't until 'The Real Good Guys' that we learned how he came to possess basic Force abilities, such as Force push.

As Jod reveals in episode 8's final 15 minutes, he was found by an unnamed Jedi Knight who survived Order 66 – ie the genocidal military operation that saw clone troopers wipe out nearly every Jedi in the galaxy in Star Wars Episode III. This individual started training Jod, but was eventually found and killed right in front of him.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's this event that turns Jod – who goes by many aliases including Captain Silvo, Crimson Jack, Dash Zentin, Jodwink Zank – into the person he is today. Essentially, he's a menacing, self-serving individual who feels that Lucasfilm's iconic galaxy owes him something. So, he's not a scoundrel with a secret heart of gold like Han Solo or a virtuous Jedi Knight, but a morally complex individual who just happens to possess a very basic knowledge of the Force.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ending explained: okay, so what happens to Jod?

What becomes of Jod once the New Republic save the day? (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

We don't know. His fate is unclear by the time that episode 8's end credits roll.

After Wim, Fern, and their parents band together to disable the barrier that's protected At-Attin from the wider galaxy, the nascent New Republic comes to the planet's rescue. A squadron of X-wings, a couple of B-wings, and a corvette arrive and quickly dispatch of Jod's pirate fleet, who were ready to take control of At-Attin's money-making practice.

As Jod's crew flees or gets shot down, we see Law's tragic character surveying the scene before a small smile spreads across his face. After that, we never see him again so, as I said, we're none the wiser about what happens to him.

I suspect, though, that he's arrested for his crimes or escapes At-Attin amid the unfolding chaos. The former would make sense from a storytelling perspective if Skeleton Crew was a one-season-and-done series (more on whether this will be the case later). Jod is a character I'd love to see again in one of the many new Star Wars movies and shows that are in development though, so I'm secretly hoping that he evaded capture and is out there somewhere in that far, far away galaxy. Heck, if his wry smile was the result of him realizing that there are, in fact, still good guys to be found, maybe his worldview has shifted and he'll become one of said good guys. He may be emotionally broken, but he's not irredeemable!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ending explained: do all of the kids survive?

Yes, Wim and company survived to tell the tale (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Yes. Wim, Fern, Neel, and KB didn't die in the season finale, so they all live to fight another day. This isn't the type of Star Wars project where adults, let alone kids, sacrifice themselves for the greater good. So, yes, all four of Skeleton Crew's adorable kids survive. Phew!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ending explained: is there a mid- or post-credits scene?

Waiting until the end credits sequence is done to see if there's an extra scene like... (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Nope. Skeleton Crew is the latest Star Wars series on Disney Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services, that doesn't have a mid-credits or end credits scene. You should always watch a show's final credits crawl to see how many hard-working people brought it to life but, if you're simply sticking around for a post-credits stinger, there isn't one to see.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ending explained: what is At-Attin's purpose? and other unanswered questions

Skeleton Crew's season 1 finale didn't provide answers to all of its mysteries (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

In the introduction of this article, I alluded to the fact that Skeleton Crew doesn't wrap up every one of its plot points. It may be that they'll be explored in a sophomore season (we're getting to this, I promise) but, as fans have pointed out on different Reddit threads post-finale, there are some storylines left unresolved.

What was At-Attin's Royal Mint still making Old Republic credits? How did At-Attin's Supervisor – essentially, a giant supercomputer voiced by iconic British actor Stephen Fry – know about Order 66? Wouldn't Emperor Palpatine know of its whereabouts and utilize its infinite resources post-Order 66 to fund the Galactic Empire? When and how did Tak Rennod discover At-Attin? What'll become of At-Attin now its defence systems are down? And why didn't we get to see the kids speeder-biking off into the sunset after saving their home world, rather than the abrupt ending we got instead?

These are just a few of the questions that viewers have as the dust settles on Skeleton Crew's eighth chapter and some are hoping that we'll get answers if another season is greenlit. Speaking of which...

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ending explained: will there be a second season?

Will we see Jude Law's Jod in a second season? (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Disney and Lucasfilm haven't officially commented on the prospect of a second season, so we don't know.

However, its creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have expressed interest in returning for another instalment. Speaking exclusively to me in November 2023, the pair said "we'd be happy to make" Skeleton Crew season 2 if there's a big enough fan campaign for it.

The signs, though, don't look great. As I wrote in the aforementioned linked-to article, Skeleton Crew's first two episodes were the least-watched premiere of any Star Wars series to date. Indeed, despite its largely positive reception – here's my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew review, for anyone who wants to read it – its 384 million minute streamed haul meant it didn't crack the top 10 most-watched shows lists compiled by audience analyst firms Nielsen and Luminate.

Unless its viewing figures increased dramatically in the weeks that followed, it's unlikely that Skeleton Crew will return for another run. After all, The Book of Boba Fett and The Acolyte had stronger opening week viewerships than Star Wars' newest series did, and neither of them were renewed, so don't expect a second season of Skeleton Crew to be greenlit.