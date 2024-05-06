4 unmissable crime movies leaving Hulu in May 2024

As every month, a wave of movies and TV shows will leave Hulu in May – and among this month's victims are some great crime flicks.

From heist comedies to dark gangster thrillers, there are four in particular we think you need to catch before they leave the service. Each has their own take on the crime genre, with incredible ensemble casts full of recognizable faces.

These are just a few examples of movies that are set to leave, and you can head over to our full list of everything leaving Hulu in May 2024. You can also view our list of new Hulu movies, if you're looking for something fresh this month.

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Director: Curtis Hanson

Runtime: 136 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: May 31

Not only has L.A. Confidential proven to be a hit with crime movie fans, but it earned Oscar wins for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Kim Basinger. Taking inspiration from film noir and set in 1950s Los Angeles, three police officers each with their individual motives seek to uncover the truth of an unsolved murder. Starring familiar faces Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, and Danny DeVito, the members of the police force find themselves at the intersection of LA crime and the celebrity world.

Scarface (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

Runtime: 170 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving streaming on: May 31

Al Pacino stars as Tony Montana, an ex-convict who makes his way to Miami after assassinating a Cuban government official to attain a green card. He joins the drug trade only to become the biggest drug lord in the state, not afraid to inflict the worse kinds of violence on to people who try to get in his way. But his desires and thirst for power get to his head, and soon his world begins to fall apart.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Director: Joel Coen

Runtime: 117 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving streaming on: May 31

From the creators of the Oscar winning movie Fargo (1996), The Big Lebowski is a crime comedy that follows Jeff 'The Dude' Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), a burnout and keen bowler who has the same name as millionaire Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddleston). When The Dude is mistaken for the millionaire, he's beaten by thugs and is roped into paying a debt he knows nothing about. He recruits his bowling friend Walter (John Goodman) to gain compensation, but they are greeted with even more trouble.

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Runtime: 116 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Leaving streaming on: May 31

Soderbergh's heist comedy is a remake of the 1960 film of the same name, and features a stellar cast of familiar Hollywood faces, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, just to name a few. Just a day into his parole period after a prison stint, Danny Ocean (Clooney) begins the roll out for his plan to conduct the biggest heist in history. His targets; casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), who also happens to be the new lover of Danny's ex-wife (Roberts).