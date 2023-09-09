How to watch UFC 293 live stream — Adesanya vs Strickland, start time, odds, full card

Watch a UFC 293 live stream

You can watch the UFC 293 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Adesanya vs Strickland is not a PPV and will be part of the regular TNT Sports subscription. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 293 live stream online and on TV where you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sat, Sep 09 2023 Start time (main card): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST TV channel: TNT Sports 1 (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US) | BT Sport (UK)

Watch UFC 293 live stream: preview and prediction

The UFC Circus heads to Sydney, Australia this weekend as revitalised champ Israel Adesanya looks to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland.

The headline act at the Qudos Bank Arena sees Adesanya place his belt on the line after winning back the title in an explosive rematch clash with Alex Pereira back in April.

He now faces controversial challenger Sean Strickland, a fighter he acknowledges as a threat to his crown. The Last Stylebender is nevertheless confidently claiming he can "make a dangerous man look easy".

True to form, Strickland's build-up to this fight has unsurprisingly been mired in the wrong sort of headlines, with the American fighter reported to have gotten into an altercation near Bondi Beach with a fan who is alleged to have told him he would be knocked out by Adesanya this weekend.

Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 1am BST, followed by the main card at 10pm ET / 3am BST, while the Adesanya vs Strickland cagewalks are expected at around 1am ET / 6am BST.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 293 live stream, so you can catch Adesanya vs Strickland and the rest in the Octagon, from anywhere.

UFC 293 live stream: watch Adesanya vs Strickland in the US without cable

See UFC 293 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Adesanya and Strickland expected to enter the Octagon sometime from 1am ET / 10pm PT – depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 293. 2. UFC 293 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $124.98. That gets you both the UFC 293 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $99.99 alone. 3. UFC 293 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 293 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc. - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $92.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $12.99 for the Disney Bundle.

UFC 293 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

UFC 293 and one month of the Disney Bundle $92.98

Get UFC 293 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 293 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's $12.99 per month (with ads) thereafter if you'd like to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 293 live stream without a PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 293 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top-rank live sporting content.

How to watch Adesanya vs Strickland: live stream UFC 293 in the UK

TNT Sports, (formerly BT Sport) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 293 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard TNT Sports subscription. Just be warned that live coverage kicks off at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning on TNT Sport 1, and the main card action is set to start at 3am. TNT Sports currently costs £29.99 a month as part of Discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

Adesanya vs Strickland: live stream UFC 293 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 293 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. Adesanya vs Strickland is expected to start at around 1am ET / 10pm PT.

UFC 293 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Strickland online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 293 and Adesanya vs Strickland available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 12pm AEST on Sunday morning. Adesanya and Strickland are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 3pm. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Adesanya vs Strickland live stream: how to watch UFC 293 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering UFC fans in New Zealand a Adesanya vs Strickland live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. The headline Adesanya vs Strickland fight is expected any time from around 5pm, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Israel Adesanya? Enjoying a lightning rise from fledgling newcomer to middleweight champ in little under two years, Israel Adesanya made arguably the most rapid ascent through the UFC ranks of any fighter. Nicknamed 'The Last Stylebender', the huge anime fan originally claimed the middleweight title in October 2019 by knocking out Robert Whittaker, and went on to make four successful defenses. An ill-fated attempt to claim the light heavyweight belt in March 2021 at UFC 259 ended in defeat to Poland's Jan Blachowicz, casting doubt on his aims to step up to heavyweight in the future and his long-term plan to become an unprecedented three-division champion. That defeat was later followed up with further disappointment with the loss of his middleweight crown to Pereira in November, but a rematch back in the spring saw the 34-year-old regain the belt.

Who is Sean Strickland? Hailing from Anaheim, California, Strickland is a former King of the Cage Middleweight Champion and currently stands as #5 in the UFC middleweight rankings. Strickland made his UFC debut at UFC 171 back in 2014, and has gone on to clock up a record of 27 wins and five losses. Currently on a two-fight win streak, "Tarzan" is marked out as one of the sport's most divisive fighters, with the 32-year-old regularly staring up controversy with his postings on social media, and having admitted to a troubled past as a white supremacist.

Adesanya vs Strickland: who is favorite to win? Adesanya is the clear favourite with the bookies to retain his crown, with the Last Stylebender marked out around the 1/6 mark to win, while Strickland's odds of victory are currently floating around 4/1.

Adesanya vs Strickland: recent results

Adesanya's last appearance in the Octagon saw him successfully win back the Middleweight crown in his title fight rematch against Alex Pereira, with a second-round knockout at UFC 287 back in April..

Strickland's last fight saw him return to Middleweight after a brief tryout at Light Middleweight, with the American fighter easing his way to a TKO win over Abusupiyan Magomedov back in July.

UFC 293 full card and highlights

Beyond the headline fight, UFC 293 boasts a co-main event which sees home turf Aussie hero Tai Tuivasa take on Alexander Volkov in a much-anticipated Heavyweight clash, while hotly-tipped Brazilian Felipe Dos Santos will make his UFC debut in a Flyweight matchup with Manel Kape.

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland (middleweight title)

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quinones (lightweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi (lightweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung (light-heavyweight)

Early prelims

Mike Diamond vs Charlie Radtke (welterweight)

Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda (featherweight)

Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)