How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 online and from anywhere

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9

The queens are back. But this time the only tea being spilt is chari-tea, as the altruistic all stars compete to win $200,000 for the good cause of their choice. Don't expect that to stop these gurls from dropping, splitting and lip syncing for their lives, though! See how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 from wherever on the planet you are, with episodes streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, May 17 New episodes: Fridays Stream in the US: Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial available) Global streams: WOW Presents Plus (UK) | Crave (CAN) | Stan (AUS) Use NordVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere

Eight memorable mugs from Drag Race seasons gone by return to the Werk Room for another bite of Ru's cherry. And this time they're going to give ’til it hurts, as they compete for that huge charity jackpot prize; The Trevor Project, Trans Lifeline and the National Alliance on Mental Illness are among the good causes that the queens have put forward as potential lucky beneficiaries.

But some things never change, and the elegant eight will still have to show the usual levels of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent to impress Mama Ru, Michelle Visage and the revolving door of celebrity guest judges that this year include Keke Palmer, Alec Mapa, Connie Britton and Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Stephanie Hsu.

And of course they queens will be looking to avoid those fatal words: "Sashay away!"

At the bottom of this article, you'll find a full list of the all star queens who are sashaying their way into the studio. And, before that, you'll discover all the information you need to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 online – including options to watch for free and from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 in the US

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 streams on Paramount Plus in the US, with the first two episodes hitting the platform on Friday, May 17. The remaining six episodes then land on consecutive Fridays. A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $5.99 a month (or $11.99 to add Showtime content and ditch the ads), but new users are entitled to a 7-day FREE trial. The Paramount Plus price includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes Halo, Knuckles, Frasier and 1883, as well as loads of big-ticket movie titles. Traveling outside of the US? You can stream Drag Race on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN...

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars from outside your country

Away from home but want to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 online? You may be restricted from watching your usual Paramount Plus or other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars from abroad:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support are all available if you need them – NordVPN has got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 global streams

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 online in the UK

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 will stream on WOW Presents Plus. The latest series kicks off from Friday, May 17 with episodes 1 and 2. WOW Presents Plus costs just £4.33 a month or £43.38 and is home to (almost) everything Drag Race, including international shows in Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content. It doesn't host the UK shows though, as they go out on the BBC. The service is available to stream on laptops, smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Fire TV devices, in addition to the Xbox One and select Samsung Smart TVs. UK resident traveling abroad? Simply download a VPN to stream new episodes no matter what country you’re in.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 online in Canada

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 exclusively on Crave in Canada. Episodes will drop on Fridays, with the first two on Friday, May 17. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month, Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$22.00. You can save over 15% when you opt for an annual subscription. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 online in Australia

Sashay on over to Stan to stream season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Episodes land on the platform on Saturdays, starting with 1 and 2 on Saturday, May 18. Stan's pricing starts at $12 per month for a single SD stream, followed by $16 per month for three HD streams, and $21 per month for four 4K streams, meaning there's an option for all household budgets. What's more, there's also a 30-day free trial available with Stan if you just want to try it out before committing to a full subscription.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9: Meet the Queens

Angeria Paris VanMicheals , 29 from Los Angeles, California

, 29 from Los Angeles, California Gottmik , 26 from Los Angeles, California

, 26 from Los Angeles, California Jorgeous , 23 from Los Angeles, California

, 23 from Los Angeles, California Nina West , 44 from Columbus, Ohio

, 44 from Columbus, Ohio Plastique Tiara , 26 from Los Angeles, California

, 26 from Los Angeles, California Roxxxy Andrews , 39 from Orlando, Florida

, 39 from Orlando, Florida Shannel , 44 from Las Vegas, Nevada

, 44 from Las Vegas, Nevada Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, 31 from Los Angeles, California

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9: episode guide

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode guide