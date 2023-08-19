World Athletics Championships live stream: how to watch Budapest 23 online for free

The biggest track and field meeting in the world outside of the Olympics, the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships will take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest and sees some 2,000 athletes going for gold across 49 events. Featuring defending champions and stars of the Tokyo Games, there will be no shortage of action across the nine days of competition. Here's how to watch a 2023 World Athletics Championships live stream wherever you are right now.

When it comes to picking out potential highlights, attention immediately turns to the sprint events and in particular the 100m. American Fred Kerley is bidding to become the first man to retain the title since Usain Bolt in 2015 but faces plenty of competition from the likes of compatriot Noah Lyles, South African Akani Simbine and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes — the fastest man in the world this year with a time of 9.83 seconds.

In the women’s competition, Jamaican superstar Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is already the most decorated sprinter in World Championship history but is bidding to extend her record as she bids for a sixth 100m individual title.

The men’s 400m hurdles is another must-watch event thanks to Karsten Warholm returning to his very best this season. The Norwegian finished seventh at Eugune 2022 during an injury-plagued year but has been unbeatable in 2023 and could well go close to his world record of 45.94 seconds. His main rivals will be defending champion Alison dos Santos and Olympic silver medallist Rai Benjamin.

Elsewhere on the track, Faith Kipyego has set three world records this season and will line up in both the 1500m and 5000m, while Kenya’s Mary Moraa is unbeaten this season in the 800m and will look to add another gold to her growing collection.

In the field events, there could well be world records broken, especially in the men’s pole vault competition where Armand Duplantis is seeking to improve upon his outdoor record of 6.21m. The high jump will also be unmissable as Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim seeks a fourth consecutive world title, while Yulimar Rojas is seeking a fifth world title in the women’s triple jump.

Whatever you love in the way of track and field, you'll find it at Budapest 23. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2023 World Athletics Championships live stream wherever you are.

Watch the World Athletics Championships live stream for FREE

We'll give you the full details for each country below but these are the services that are showing the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships live stream for free.

CBC (Canada)

BBC iPlayer (UK)

Remember that Canadian and British nationals can tune in to CBC and iPlayer from abroad by using a VPN.

How to watch a World Athletics Championships: live stream FREE in Canada

Track and field fans in Canada can live stream the 2023 World Athletics Championships on the CBC Sports website for free. It has by far the most comprehensive coverage worldwide. Coverage starts as early as 3am ET / 12am PT on some days so, if you're looking to watch as much of Budapest 23 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the World Athletics Championships from abroad.

Watch a World Athletics Championships live stream from outside your country

The World Athletics Championships is a global event, and there should be a way to watch Budapest 23 no matter where you are. But if you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in – or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage – then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a World Athletics Championships live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a World Athletics Championships live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN for the World Athletics Championships

Using a VPN to watch the World Athletics Championships free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Canada, just head to the CBC Sports streaming service

How to watch World Athletics Championships: live stream Budapest 23 for FREE in the UK

Track and field fans can watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships for FREE in the UK, with the event being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Coverage typically begins in the morning and continues into the evening. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a World Athletics Championships free live stream from abroad BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch World Athletics Championships: live stream in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Australia, with live coverage typically starting in the early hours and running into the evenings. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE seven-day trial.



How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships: live stream Budapest 23 in the US without cable

The 2023 World Athletics Championships are being shown across Peacock TV, NBC, USA Network and CNBC in the US, with coverage starting in the early hours and running into late morning. Peacock should be your first port of call, as it's showing the vast majority of the event. Peacock costs just $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement that includes USA Network, CNBC and NBC in select markets. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. Sling TV is also reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. CNBC is available as part of a $6 per month add-on. The usual cost of Sling Blue is $40 a month. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

2022 World Athletics Championships schedule and events

(All dates local)