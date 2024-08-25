How to watch We Might Regret This online

Artist Freya and lawyer Abe's love may be blossoming in We Might Regret This, but there's plenty that could yet stand in their way... not least the presence of Freya's best friend, Jo. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch We Might Regret This online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK premiere: Monday, August 19 at 10pm BST New episodes: every Monday TV channel: BBC Two (UK) FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

We Might Regret This preview

While Freya's (Kyla Harris) tetraplegia may also be seen as an obstacle, life couldn't be much sweeter; her career is on the up and up, she's just moved to London, and she has a handsome new man on her arm. But her condition does mean she needs a little extra support – and that's where her haywire best friend Jo (Elena Saurel) comes in.

Jo's ostensible presence as her buddy's personal care assistant puts a strain on Freya's budding romance with Abe (Darren Boyd), who hadn't expected that moving in with his new girlfriend would also bring an extra lodger along for the ride. Might he regret this?

Inspired by actor-writer Harris's own experiences, We Might Regret This is inevitably being billed by some – like so many BBC sitcoms from the last few years – as the new Fleabag. But this is a comedy with inclusivity at its heart that's set to challenge the prejudices we hold around physically disabled people. And, with a supporting cast that includes the likes of Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones's Diary) and Emma Sidi (Starstruck), you can expect plenty of belly laughs, too.

For all the times, dates and you TV channel information you need, follow our guide below on how to watch We Might Regret This online, and for free, from anywhere.

How to watch We Might Regret This online on BBC iPlayer for FREE

Viewers can watch We Might Regret This online from Monday, August 19, when all six episodes will be available to stream immediately (and for free) on BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence. If you want to watch on TV, it will be shown on BBC Two channel on Mondays at 10pm BST each week. iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can use your usual streaming services. Details below.

How to watch We Might Regret This online from outside your country

If you are traveling away from home, you may be unable to watch We Might Regret This like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And NordVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch We Might Regret This from anywhere:

We Might Regret This global streams

Can I watch We Might Regret This online in the US?

Right now, there is no sign that We Might Regret This will be broadcast in the US.

Can I watch We Might Regret This online in Canada?

Just like south of the border, We Might Regret This has not been announced in any TV listings yet in Canada.

Can I watch We Might Regret This online in Australia?

As above, so below... We Might Regret This is not currently slated to be streamed in in Australia.

We Might Regret This series trailer

We Might Regret This | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

We Might Regret This cast

Kyla Harris as Freya

Elena Saurel as Jo

Darren Boyd as Abe

Edward Bluemel as Levi

Sally Phillips as Jane

Lily Frazer as Mae

Jessie Mei Li as Haruka

Youssef Kerkour as Baker

Emma Sidi as Olivia

Barney Fishwick as Daniel

Hanako Footman as Olyvya

Moe Bar-El as Will

Rosa Escoda as Imo

Aasiya Shah as Ty

Henry Perryment as Alex

Ashley Young as Bex

We Might Regret This episode guide

All We Might Regret This episodes land at the same time online on the BBC iPlayer on Monday, August 19.

Alternatively, you can watch as they go out on BBC Two as follows:

Episode 1 – Monday, August 19

– Monday, August 19 Episode 2 – Monday, August 26

– Monday, August 26 Episode 3 – Monday, September 2

– Monday, September 2 Episode 4 – Monday, September 9

– Monday, September 9 Episode 5 – Monday, September 16

– Monday, September 16 Episode 6 – Monday, September 23