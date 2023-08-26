How to watch Vuelta a Espana live stream — 2023 stages and schedule

Watch Vuelta a Espana: live streams

Vuelta a Espana 2023: preview

Jumbo-Visma has a chance to become the first team to win all three of cycling’s Grand Tours in the same year, and it's embraced the history-making opportunity wholeheartedly by sending Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic out as joint team-leaders at the 78th edition of the Vuelta a España, which begins today with a 19.6km team time trial in Barcelona.

The dynamics of this high-stakes power share will be utterly captivating, especially if the two riders are neck-and-neck when the race approaches its conclusion in Madrid.

Of course, there's a good chance neither of them will end up capturing the red jersey. The man that looks likeliest to frustrate them is reigning Vuelta champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step), who – let's not forget – was leading the Giro before a positive Covid test forced his withdrawal and allowed Roglic to triumph in his stead.

Spanish hopes, meanwhile, rest on the right scapula of Enric Mas (Movistar), who finished second last year but fractured his shoulder in July, and his compatriot Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), who also took a podium spot 12 months ago aged just 19. The sky's the limit for the man from Barcelona.

The route features nine summit finishes and seven high-mountain stages, including a brutal final week that promises to keep the identity of the eventual winner a mystery until the very end, and here's how to watch a 2023 Vuelta a Espana live stream online from anywhere. We've also listed the Vuelta a Espana schedule and start times at the bottom of the page.

FREE Vuelta a Espana live streams

One of the best things about the Vuelta a Espana is that it's completely free to watch in several countries around the world. For example:

Australia – SBS

Belgium – VRT

Spain - RTVE

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Vuelta a Espana live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Vuelta a Espana 2023 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Vuelta a Espana but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Vuelta a Espana live stream from anywhere:

How to watch Vuelta a Espana 2023 for FREE

Cycling fans in Australia can watch every stage of the 2023 Vuelta a Espana for free on SBS Viceland. That means you can also live stream Vuelta a Espana coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. Cycling streaming service GCN+ is also showing Vuelta a Espana in Australia. A subscription costs AU$15.99 per month or AU$64.99 for a year, but why pay when you can tune in for free? Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

How to use a VPN to watch the 2023 Vuelta a Espana

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for SBS On Demand.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - SBS On Demand for Australian citizens abroad.

How to watch Vuelta a Espana: live stream in the UK

Cycling fans can watch the 2023 Vuelta a Espana on Discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+ in the UK. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. A GCN+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of many cycling events throughout the year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Vuelta a Espana: live stream cycling in the US without cable

Every stage of the 2023 Vuelta a Espana is being shown on Peacock in the US. Peacock costs $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, the NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch 2023 Vuelta a Espana: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch live Vuelta a Espana coverage in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch Vuelta a Espana 2023: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2023 Vuelta a Espana in New Zealand. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream Vuelta a Espana online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Vuelta a Espana stages and start times 2023

(All times BST)