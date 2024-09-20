How to watch UCI Road Cycling World Championships 2024: free live streams and key dates

The action starts on Sunday September 22 with both the women’s and men’s time trials then concludes seven day’s later with the men’s Elite Road race on Sunday the 29th. Here's where to watch World Cycling Championship 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including a FREE option.

In the men’s time trial the favourite is surely the current Olympic and defending world champion, Remco Evenepoel. The course with its significant amount of climbing favours him ahead of the likes of Filipo Ganna, local hero Stefan Kung and the young Brit Josh Tarling.

In the women’s time trial expect a close battle between American Chloe Dygert, Olympic champion Grace Brown of Australia, Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky and Britain’s Anna Henderson who took silver in Paris.

When it comes to the men’s road race the out and out favourite to win on the extremely hilly course in and around Zurich is Tadej Pogačar. Aiming to be only the third person ever to win the Tour of Italy, the Tour de France and the world championships in the same year. On paper it looks a nailed on certainty but it’s never that clean cut in real life.

Aside from these four blue Ribbon events, titles will also be decided in the Junior ranks and the men's U23, full details on timings, TV channels and live streams can be found below.

If you live in the UK, Australia, Italy, France or Spain then you can look forward to a free UCI Road Cycling World Championships live stream in 2024.

That's because the free-to-air BBC has rights to the action in Britain, SBS in Australia, RAI in Italy, France.TV in France and RTVE in Spain.

But what if you're based in one of these countries but aren't at home to catch the free UCI Road Cycling World Championships coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch 2024 UCI Road Cycling World Championships live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 UCI Road Cycling World Championships on FloBikes A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch 2024 UCI Road Cycling World Championships live streams in the UK and Europe

Selected races will be FREE and live on the BBC starting with the elite time trial's on September the 22nd

Live coverage of the entire UCI Road Cycling World Championships 2024 will also be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

How to watch 2024 UCI Road Cycling World Championships live streams in France

France.tv is televising the UCI Road World Championships in France. To watch the UCI Road World Championships click the link and stream the races!

What is the 2024 UCI Road Cycling World Championships Route? As is traditional with all world championship road races the courses for 2024 are based on a circuit, this time a 26.9 kilometre loop around the centre of Zurich. Featuring two significant climbs, the Zürichbergstrasse, which is 1.1km long with an average gradient of 8% and the Witikon, which is slightly longer at 2.3km, with an average gradient of 5.7% it is not a race for sprinters. Although the circuit will be the scene for the finish of each race the starting points and the amount of circuits ridden differ. The men’s 273.9km route starts in the town of Winterthur and it is 85.9 kilometres before their 7 laps of the finish circuit begin. The rest of the road races begin in the town of Uster with a number of laps around the Greifensee before heading into the city. The Junior men complete three finish circuit laps, junior women do one, and both the the U23 men and Elite women do 4 laps. As for the time trials both courses finish with a run along the side of the Zurichsee and both pass through the foothills of the Pfannenstiel however then men's route at 46.1km starts in the city before looping out and the women’s at 29.9km starts in Gossau.

2024 UCI Road Cycling World Championships schedule

Sunday, September 22 | Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial, 29.9km, 12:00 - 14:15

Sunday, September 22 | Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial, 46.1km, 14:45-17:30

Monday, September 23 | Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial, 24.9km, 9:15-11:30

Monday, September 23 | Men’s Under 23 Individual Time Trial, 29.9km, 14:45-17:30

Tuesday, September 24 | Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial, 18.8km, 8:30-10:30

Wednesday, September 25 | Mixed Relay/Team Time Trial, 53.7km, 14:00-17:30

Thursday, September 26 | Women’s Junior Road Race, 73.6km, 10:00-12:00

Thursday, September 26 | Men’s Junior Road Race, 127.2km, 14:15-17:15

Friday, September 27 | Men’s Under 23 Road Race, 173.6km 12:45-16:45

Saturday, September 28 | Women’s Elite/U23 Road Race, 154.1km, 12:45-16:45

Sunday, September 29 | Men’s Elite Road Race, 273.9km, 10:30-17:00

2024 UCI Road Cycling World Championships women's TT

What are the UCI Cycling World Championships 2024 predictions? It looks like the onus to try and stop the race becoming a coronation falls on the shoulders of double olympic champion Remco Evenepoel and Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi who has won the last five races he has started. Also in the mix will be Pogačar's compatriot Primoz Roglic, Adam Yates, Richard Carapaz, Matteo Jorgenson and if it comes to a sprint from a small group Biniam Girmay. Oh, and don’t forget defending champion Mathieu van der Poel. He says the course has too much climbing in it for him but if he arrives in his best shape expect fireworks. In the women’s race all eyes will be on Lotte Kopecky to repeat her triumph from Glasgow last year. She is the overwhelming favourite and establishing herself as the outstanding rider of her generation. Of her rivals she will be be pushed all the way by France’s Juliette Labous and Evita Muzic, Australia’s Neve Bradbury and Olympic Road Race winner America’s Kirsten Faulkner.