How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 FREE online: stream the hit reality TV show from anywhere

Season 2 of The Agency: Unfiltered will air on BBC Scotland from January 8, with two episodes broadcast back-to-back each week. Licence holders can stream it FREE on BBC iPlayer, live or on-demand. Not currently in the UK? Use a VPN to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 episodes from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Monday, January 8 at 10pm GMT TV channel: BBC Scotland FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 preview

Get a glimpse into the glamorous world of influencer culture with this compulsively watchable series. Following the co-founders of Aquarius Creative – Scotland’s largest influencer agency – their staff, and a contingent of talent, prepare for another rollercoaster ride of personal and professional drama – and totally FREE on BBC iPlayer. Just read our guide below, which details how to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online from anywhere.

The first season of this BBC Scotland documentary series was a hit, amassing a quarter of a million iPlayer views within a few weeks of release. In particular it attracted a young adult, 16-34 demographic raised on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Twitch.

When we first met Aquarius Creative co-founders Amy and Kirsten, they were hoping to pull off Scotland’s first ever influencer event (“IRL”) without falling flat on their faces. We saw them manage staff tensions, jet-set with the talent, and navigate some pretty major life events.

And the pressure just keeps on mounting. Season 2 finds Kirsten balancing being a new mum while keeping a growing business afloat. She and Amy are planning an ambitious influencer trip to Mykonos, then there’s the logistics of Kirsten’s upcoming wedding to consider too. All that, plus many other crises that threaten to derail their progress along the way.

You can watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online now with our guide below – and stream every episode FREE from anywhere with BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online for FREE

The Agency: Unfiltered returns with its second season on Monday, January 8, with two episodes airing consecutively each week from 10pm GMT. There will be an increased tally of 10-episodes this time round, each of which runs for roughly 30 minutes. For those looking to watch The Agency: Unfiltered online, episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer live or shortly after their TV broadcast. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online from anywhere

If you’re away from home when the latest season of The Agency: Unfiltered airs, you’ll be unable to watch new episodes live or on-demand due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where in the world you are.

Use a VPN to watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 from anywhere:

ExpressVPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch The Agency: Unfiltered

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Agency: Unfiltered online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch The Agency: Unfiltered S2.

Can I watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online in the US?

As of yet, no US broadcaster has purchased the rights to this BBC Scotland show, so UK viewers abroad will struggle to stream this compelling documentary series while away.

Travelling outside the UK? You can still connect to BBC iPlayer when you purchase a VPN. Doing so allows you to connect to the same streaming services you use back home, no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online in Canada?

It’s the same situation as in the US. There’s currently no service in Canada that has The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 available to watch, and we’re not aware of any plans to make it available anytime soon either.

Out of the country? When you download a VPN you can watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 just like you would back home, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 online in Australia?

No Australian broadcaster has picked up The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 just yet. We’ll let you know here should the situation change.

Travelling overseas? Just because you’re out of the country doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Simply download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 trailer

The Agency: Unfiltered season 2 episode schedule

The Agency season 2 episode 1 – Monday, Jan. 8

The Agency season 2 episode 2 – Monday, Jan. 8

The Agency season 2 episode 3 – Monday, Jan. 15

The Agency season 2 episode 4 – Monday, Jan. 15

The Agency season 2 episode 5 – Monday, Jan. 22

The Agency season 2 episode 6 – Monday, Jan. 22

The Agency season 2 episode 7 – Monday, Jan. 29

The Agency season 2 episode 8 – Monday, Jan. 29

The Agency season 2 episode 9 – Monday, Feb. 5

The Agency season 2 episode 10 – Monday, Feb. 5

Episode synopses

S2 Episode 1: Kirsten and Amy are struggling to trust their staff and decide to delegate a key responsibility to their team. Meanwhile, Abbie reveals that her clothing label is in crisis.

S2 Episode 2: Kirsten reveals to her sister that she has been struggling with postnatal anxiety and intrusive thoughts, and she asks Amy and Abbie to be bridesmaids at her wedding next year.

S2 Episode 3: Kirsten’s postnatal anxiety gets worse, and as the influencer trip gets closer, she worries about leaving her daughter for so long. Meanwhile, Carla finds out she is not going to Mykonos.

S2 Episode 4: Kirsten decides to get help with her postnatal anxiety and meets a therapist, and the agency’s influencer trip to Mykonos begins.

S2 Episodes 5-10: *TBC*