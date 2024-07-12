How to watch South Africa vs Ireland live stream: Summer Internationals 2024 2nd Test

If you're looking for the information you need to watch South Africa vs Ireland on Saturday – no matter where in the world you are – then you're in the right place. Keep reading for live stream details and global TV channels the 2nd Test.

When the Springboks hosted Ireland in Pretoria last weekend, it was every bit what you'd want from a meeting of rugby union's top two ranked nations. A skilful, bruising affair that kept the spectators guessing until the very last minute and, ultimately, only a converted try in it. Thrilling stuff.

Thankfully, the two meet again this Saturday in Durban and the tourists will be desperate to chalk one up for the Northern hemisphere. They threw the lot at the world champions, with James Lowe showing why he's become one of the most eye-catching, mercurial wingers in the world.

But Siya Kolisi's men just don't break – especially when it really matters. The immovable spirit that saw the Springboks win three consecutive World Cup knockout matches by one point was in full force in the 27-20 victory last week, and you can guarantee that they'll be giving no freebies away to the fighting Irish in the 2nd Test at the Shark Tank.

South Africa vs Ireland Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, July 13

Saturday, July 13 Kick-off time: 11am ET / 4pm BST Best free stream NZR+ (select countries)

(select countries) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE South Africa vs Ireland live stream broadcasters

Streaming service NZR+ is set to show Saturday's South Africa vs Ireland rugby 2nd Test absolutely FREE in limited territories. Most European countries are covered (with the UK and Ireland as notable exceptions), together with India, China and Sri Lanka. You can find a full list here. Once you've signed up for a free account, you'll be able to stream the rugby on your choice of laptop, smartphone, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and selected Smart TVs. Use a VPN to access South Africa vs Ireland for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any South Africa vs Ireland stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual South Africa vs Ireland rugby union stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland live stream in the UK and Ireland

You'll need Sky Sports to watch South Africa vs Ireland in the UK and Ireland. It's set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Action. In the UK, Sky Sports prices start from £22 a month on top of a regular package, or you can watch with a Now Sports membership with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) options.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland live stream in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the South Africa vs Ireland game in the US. This one starts on Saturday morning at 11am ET / 8am PT. A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (effectively $12.50 per month) that you can sign up to on the website. That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Official South Africa vs Ireland broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

It doesn't look like any broadcaster or streamer has picked up this South Africa vs Ireland game in Canada – despite some listings suggesting it's on ESPN. That means anybody visiting the Great White North this weekend who wants to watch live will need to download a VPN and watch via their domestic streaming service as if back at home.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match in Central and South America.

Europe

France

Rugby fans in France need a subscription to Canal+.

Germany

NZR+ is showing the Summer Internationals in Germany, but is not among the lucky countries that gets to stream for free. Instead you'll need a Premium plan, starting from €11.99 a month.

Italy

Like in the UK, you'll need access to Sky Italia.

Switzerland

Swiss-based rugby fans can choose between Canal+ for French language commentary or Sky Italia for Italian.

Spain and Andorra

You'll need access to Telefonica to stream this game.

Rest of Europe

South Africa vs Ireland is on Premier Sports in the following countries in Europe: Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Türkiye and Ukraine.

Asia

Japan

You can watch the rugby on WOWOW in Japan.

India

India is one of the territories where South Africa vs Ireland is streaming free on NZR+.

China

China is another country where South Africa vs Ireland is streaming free on NZR+.

Singapore

Singapore is among the countries where this game is being shown on Premier Sports.

Rest of Asia

Free South Africa vs Ireland live streams are available on NZR+ in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

Elsewhere, it's on Premier Sports in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines,, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Oceania

Australia

To stream South Africa vs Ireland rugby live in Australia, you'll need a Stan Sport subscription.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the South Africa play Ireland in New Zealand. If you don't have Sky Sport already, you can also watch the rugby union with a Sky Sport Now pass.

Pacific Islands

Digicel is the South Africa vs Ireland broadcaster for the following island nationals of Oceania: American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa.

Africa

The Spingboks' series with Ireland was originally meant to be shown for free on SABC in South Africa, but the broadcaster had to pull out last minute. Instead, SuperSport will broadcast this rugby union match across Africa and its adjacent islands.

Rest of the World

If your country has not been mentioned, then we suggest making the free NZR+ stream your first port of call.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Ireland free from abroad.

What time does South Africa vs Ireland start? South Africa vs Ireland starts at 5pm local time in Durban, South Africa on Saturday, July 13. Here are the South Africa vs Ireland kick-off times around the world:

USA – 11am ET / 8am PT

UK – 4pm BST

Mexico – 9am CST

Brazil – 12pm BRT

Central Europe – 5pm CET

South Africa – 5pm SAST

India – 8.30pm IST

Singapore – 11pm SGT

Australia – 1am AEST (Sun)

New Zealand – 3am NZST (Sun)

Can I watch South Africa vs Ireland on my mobile? Most broadcasters showing South Africa vs Ireland have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with South Africa vs Ireland on the official social media pages of the two teams playing. So on X/Twitter that's @Springboks and @IrishRugby, and Instagram at @bokrugby and @irishrugby.