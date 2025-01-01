How to watch Rose Parade 2025 online from anywhere

Watch Rose Parade 2025

The Rose Parade is one of America's most beautiful and transcendental traditions, a 5 1/2-mile wedding cake fever dream of a march that harkens back to an entirely different chapter of human history. You can watch Rose Parade 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Wednesday, January 1 at 11am ET / 8am PT TV channel: ABC US stream: ABC via Sling TV (50% off first month) Watch anywhere: Download a VPN to watch when abroad

Over two hours, the parade of marching bands, equestrian units and flamboyantly decorated floats drifts hypnotically from the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard to Villa Street, via Colorado Boulevard.

Over the past 136 years, some aspects of the Rose Parade have been updated, while others have been steadfastly adhered to. The horse-drawn era came to an end in 1920, for instance, but the stipulation that "every inch of every float must be covered with flowers or other natural materials, such as leaves, seeds or bark," thankfully, remains.

If you thought that would serve as a creative restriction, no chance. It's part of what makes the Rose Parade so special. Read on as we explain how to watch Rose Parade 2025 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Rose Parade 2025 in the US

The 2025 Rose Parade will air nationally on ABC at 11am ET / 8am PT on Wednesday, January 1.

The previous edition of the Rose Parade was also available to view on the Tournament of Roses YouTube channel, but there's been no word on whether that will again be the case this time around.

If you'd rather tune in on ABC but don't have cable, the channel can be streamed live via Sling TV. Other options include YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV offers ABC as part of its Sling Blue Plan. It normally costs $50.99 per month but new users can get 50% off the first month. This brings the price down to $25.50 for the first month.

It doesn't look like there's any way of watching the 2025 Rose Parade in Canada.

No broadcasters are showing Rose Parade 2025 in the UK.

There's no coverage of Rose Parade 2025 in Australia either.

Yes, depending on where you live. It looks like viewers in the US can watch Rose Parade 2025 for free on YouTube. Although it won't be the same quality of show you'd expect from ABC, mind.