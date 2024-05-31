Northampton vs Saracens live stream: How to watch rugby Premiership semi-final 2024 online

Table-toppers Northampton host reigning champions Saracens on Friday, in a matchup that the Sarries were desperate to avoid. Only once in the past decade has an away team won a Premiership semi-final, and to make matters worse, the Saints have lost one game at Franklin's Gardens all season. Here's where to watch Northampton vs Saracens live streams online from anywhere.

With Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola on their way, this campaign marks the end of a glorious era for Saracens, and until a fortnight ago it was all going to plan. They had home advantage in their grasp but dropped to fourth in the standings by falling to a shock defeat by Sale in the very last round.

It means the departing trio have already played at StoneX Stadium for the very last time, and to make matters worse the Men in Black are now up against a team that did the double over them this season.

Northampton wing Ollie Sleightholme was the Premiership's top try scorer during the regular season, while young gun Fin Smith – the league's No.2 points scorer behind player of the season Henry Slade – could rub salt into Farrell's wounds, having made a compelling case for being his long-term successor at fly-half for England.

Follow our guide to get a Northampton vs Saracens live stream from all over the world.

How to watch Northampton vs Saracens in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Northampton vs Saracens on TNT Sports. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm BST on Friday evening, and live coverage begins at 7pm. You can get the channel by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media. All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Northampton vs Saracens live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Northampton vs Saracens but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream Northampton vs Saracens from anywhere

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to Discovery Plus.

How to watch Northampton vs Saracens in the US

Northampton vs Saracens is being shown on Fox Soccer Plus in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday.

Not got cable? Fox Soccer Plus is available via Fubo's International Sports Plus addon. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and the addon is $6.99 per month on top.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network.

Watch Northampton vs Saracens in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is showing Northampton vs Saracens, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus, which starts at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. If you're not in Canada, you can still follow a Northampton vs Saracens live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Northampton vs Saracens in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch Northampton vs Saracens in Australia, but bear in mind that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4.45am AEST on Saturday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch every match of the 2024 French Open, ad-free. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Northampton vs Saracens live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

