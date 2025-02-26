Nordic World Ski Championships live stream: Watch Trondheim 2025 online

Stream Nordic World Ski Championships online with our guide below

Encompassing the world championships of cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined, the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships are one of the last major stops ahead of Milano Cortina 2026. Indeed, the cross-country competition will count towards Winter Olympics qualification.

Jarl Magnus Riiber (Norway) is the face of Trondheim 2025, with the legendary Nordic combined star set to hang up his skis at the end of the season. Can the greatest to ever do it go out on a high?

Jessie Diggins (USA) and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Norway) are the athletes to beat in cross-country skiing, while Daniel Tschofenig (Austria) and Nika Prevc (Slovenia) look poised to dominate ski jumping.

The Nordic World Ski Championships are free in Norway via NRK and TV2, Italy via Rai, Austria via ORF, Poland via TVN, China via CCTV, and Germany via ARD and ZDF.

Although the Nordic World Ski Championships are free to watch on several TV channels and streaming services, these websites are only available in specific countries.

If you're a skiing fan traveling or working abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred free Nordic World Ski Championships stream.

How to watch Nordic World Ski Championships live streams in the US

No major broadcasters have picked up the rights to the Nordic World Ski Championships in the US, which means you need a Ski and Snowboard Live subscription in order to tune in. Plans start from $11.99 a month.

How to watch Nordic World Ski Championships live streams in the UK

In the UK, the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships will initially be shown on both TNT Sports 4 and Eurosport 2. However, Eurosport will be absorbed into TNT Sports on February 28, so it will just be TNT Sports for the rest of the competition.

TNT Sports also holds the rights to Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League soccer, as well as lots of cycling, rugby, MotoGP and more.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports, and is your best bet for Nordic World Ski Championships coverage.

Can you watch Nordic World Ski Championships live streams in Australia? Unfortunately, the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships haven't picked up a broadcaster in Australia. However, if you're currently Down Under from Norway, Italy, Austria, Poland, China or Germany, you can use a VPN to watch Trondheim 2025 from abroad.

Nordic World Ski Championships schedule 2025

(All times GMT)

Wednesday, February 26

12.30pm – Cross-country: Women's 7.5km classic qualification

2.30pm – Cross-country: Men's 7.5km classic qualification

7pm – Opening Ceremony

Thursday, February 27

9am – Cross-country: Men & Women's free sprint prologue

11.30am – Cross-country: Men & Women's free sprint finals

2pm – Nordic combined: Women's 5km mass start

4pm – Nordic combined: Women's individual normal hill

7.30pm – Ski jumping: Women's individual normal hill qualifying

Friday, February 28

11am – Nordic combined: Men & Women's mixed team normal hill

1pm – Ski jumping: Women's individual normal hill

3.05pm – Nordic combined: Men & Women's 2 x 5km, 2 x 2.5km mixed team cross-country

Saturday, March 1

11am – Nordic combined: Men's individual normal hill

1pm – Cross-country: Men's 20km (10+10) C/F skiathlon

3pm – Nordic combined: Men's 7.5km compact

4pm – Ski jumping: Women's team NH

7.30pm – Ski jumping: Men's individual normal hill qualifying

Sunday, March 2

11am – Nordic combined: Women's individual normal hill

1pm – Cross-country: Women's 20km C/F skiathlon

3pm – Nordic combined: Women's Gundersen 5km

4pm – Ski jumping: Men's individual normal hill

Tuesday, March 4

9am – Para cross-country: Men & Women's sprint classic prologue

12pm – Cross-country: Men's 10km classic

2.30pm – Cross-country: Women's 10km classic

Wednesday, March 5

7.45am – Para cross-country: Men & Women's sprint classic semi-finals

10am – Cross-country: Men & Women's team sprint classic qualifying

11.20am – Para cross-country: Men & Women's sprint classic finals

1.30pm – Cross-country: Men & Women's team sprint classic finals

3pm – Ski jumping: Men & Women's mixed team large hill

Thursday, March 6

10am – Nordic combined: Men's team large hill

11.30am – Cross-country: Men's 4 x 7.5km C/F relay

2pm – Nordic combined: Men's 4 x 5km team

3.20pm – Ski jumping: Men's team large hill

7.30pm – Ski jumping: Women's individual large hill qualifying

Friday, March 7

11.15am – Ski jumping: Men's individual large hill qualifying

1pm – Cross-country: Women's 4 x 7.5km C/F relay

3.15pm – Ski jumping: Women's individual large hill

Saturday, March 8

8.30am – Nordic combined: Men's individual Gundersen large hill

10.30am – Cross-country: Men's free. 50km mass start

1.30pm – Nordic combined: Men's Gundersen 10km

2.45pm – Ski jumping: Men's individual large hill

Sunday, March 9

10.30am – Cross-country: Women's free. 50km mass start