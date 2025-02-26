Nordic World Ski Championships live stream: Watch Trondheim 2025 online
Jarl Magnus Riiber is looking to go out in style – here's how to stream, and where you can watch for free
Encompassing the world championships of cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined, the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships are one of the last major stops ahead of Milano Cortina 2026. Indeed, the cross-country competition will count towards Winter Olympics qualification.
Jarl Magnus Riiber (Norway) is the face of Trondheim 2025, with the legendary Nordic combined star set to hang up his skis at the end of the season. Can the greatest to ever do it go out on a high?
Jessie Diggins (USA) and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Norway) are the athletes to beat in cross-country skiing, while Daniel Tschofenig (Austria) and Nika Prevc (Slovenia) look poised to dominate ski jumping.
Here's a quick guide to how to watch Nordic World Ski Championships live streams from anywhere and for free.
How to watch Nordic World Ski Championships for free
The Nordic World Ski Championships are free in Norway via NRK and TV2, Italy via Rai, Austria via ORF, Poland via TVN, China via CCTV, and Germany via ARD and ZDF.
Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your usual stream when away from home.
How to watch Nordic World Ski Championships from anywhere
Although the Nordic World Ski Championships are free to watch on several TV channels and streaming services, these websites are only available in specific countries.
If you're a skiing fan traveling or working abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred free Nordic World Ski Championships stream.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream Trondheim 2025 from absolutely anywhere.... and you can save 70% right now.
How to watch Nordic World Ski Championships live streams in the US
No major broadcasters have picked up the rights to the Nordic World Ski Championships in the US, which means you need a Ski and Snowboard Live subscription in order to tune in. Plans start from $11.99 a month.
However, as explained above, if you're currently traveling in the US from Norway, Italy, Austria, Poland, China or Germany, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
How to watch Nordic World Ski Championships live streams in the UK
In the UK, the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships will initially be shown on both TNT Sports 4 and Eurosport 2. However, Eurosport will be absorbed into TNT Sports on February 28, so it will just be TNT Sports for the rest of the competition.
TNT Sports also holds the rights to Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League soccer, as well as lots of cycling, rugby, MotoGP and more.
Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports, and is your best bet for Nordic World Ski Championships coverage.
Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.
Can you watch Nordic World Ski Championships live streams in Australia?
Unfortunately, the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships haven't picked up a broadcaster in Australia.
However, if you're currently Down Under from Norway, Italy, Austria, Poland, China or Germany, you can use a VPN to watch Trondheim 2025 from abroad.
Nordic World Ski Championships schedule 2025
(All times GMT)
Wednesday, February 26
12.30pm – Cross-country: Women's 7.5km classic qualification
2.30pm – Cross-country: Men's 7.5km classic qualification
7pm – Opening Ceremony
Thursday, February 27
9am – Cross-country: Men & Women's free sprint prologue
11.30am – Cross-country: Men & Women's free sprint finals
2pm – Nordic combined: Women's 5km mass start
4pm – Nordic combined: Women's individual normal hill
7.30pm – Ski jumping: Women's individual normal hill qualifying
Friday, February 28
11am – Nordic combined: Men & Women's mixed team normal hill
1pm – Ski jumping: Women's individual normal hill
3.05pm – Nordic combined: Men & Women's 2 x 5km, 2 x 2.5km mixed team cross-country
Saturday, March 1
11am – Nordic combined: Men's individual normal hill
1pm – Cross-country: Men's 20km (10+10) C/F skiathlon
3pm – Nordic combined: Men's 7.5km compact
4pm – Ski jumping: Women's team NH
7.30pm – Ski jumping: Men's individual normal hill qualifying
Sunday, March 2
11am – Nordic combined: Women's individual normal hill
1pm – Cross-country: Women's 20km C/F skiathlon
3pm – Nordic combined: Women's Gundersen 5km
4pm – Ski jumping: Men's individual normal hill
Tuesday, March 4
9am – Para cross-country: Men & Women's sprint classic prologue
12pm – Cross-country: Men's 10km classic
2.30pm – Cross-country: Women's 10km classic
Wednesday, March 5
7.45am – Para cross-country: Men & Women's sprint classic semi-finals
10am – Cross-country: Men & Women's team sprint classic qualifying
11.20am – Para cross-country: Men & Women's sprint classic finals
1.30pm – Cross-country: Men & Women's team sprint classic finals
3pm – Ski jumping: Men & Women's mixed team large hill
Thursday, March 6
10am – Nordic combined: Men's team large hill
11.30am – Cross-country: Men's 4 x 7.5km C/F relay
2pm – Nordic combined: Men's 4 x 5km team
3.20pm – Ski jumping: Men's team large hill
7.30pm – Ski jumping: Women's individual large hill qualifying
Friday, March 7
11.15am – Ski jumping: Men's individual large hill qualifying
1pm – Cross-country: Women's 4 x 7.5km C/F relay
3.15pm – Ski jumping: Women's individual large hill
Saturday, March 8
8.30am – Nordic combined: Men's individual Gundersen large hill
10.30am – Cross-country: Men's free. 50km mass start
1.30pm – Nordic combined: Men's Gundersen 10km
2.45pm – Ski jumping: Men's individual large hill
Sunday, March 9
10.30am – Cross-country: Women's free. 50km mass start
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
