Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final from anywhere

Watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream to see if the Gunners can fight back from a 2-0 loss at the Emirates in the first leg and reach the Carabao Cup final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Newcastle were at their brilliant best last month as they produced a clinical display in north London. That victory came during a club-record nine-match winning run in all competitions. However, they have since suffered two league defeats in three games and have looked well off the pace. Eddie Howe was especially disappointed with the 2-1 loss to Fulham and will be looking for a response from his players as the Magpies look to reach the final and end their 70-year trophy drought.

Since losing to Newcastle and going out of the FA Cup to Man United, Arsenal have won five and drawn one of their last six games. Full of confidence, especially after the 5-1 demolition of Man City at the weekend, the Gunners will fully believe that they can complete a memorable turnaround and book a trip to Wembley. With goals needed, Mikel Arteta may well turn to youngster Ethan Nwaneri who came off the bench on Sunday to score in the rout over City.

Here's where to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams online and catch the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg action from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Wednesday, February 5

Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Best live streams Sky Sports (UK)

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams in the US

The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream is on Paramount Plus in the US.

A subscription to the Paramount Plus streaming service starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams in the UK

The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports will show every match from the 2024/25 Carabao Cup live, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Official Newcastle vs Arsenal broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams▼ Residents of the following African countries can watch Carabao Cup live streams via Startimes Sports Life. Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uguanda and Zambia.

Americas

Click to see more Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams▼ Canada DAZN Canada has the rights to the Carabao Cup in Canada. Latin America Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams▼ The Carabao Cup 2024/25 will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Denmark, Norway, Sweden Carabao Cup live streams in Denmark, Norway and Sweden can be found on Viaplay. Estonia There will be coverage of Carabo Cup 2024/25 in Estonia on Go3 Extra Sports Estonia. France In France, the Carabao Cup 2024/25 rights are owned by BeinSports. Hungary Arena 4 is the place to watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Hungary. Portugal Sport TV 1 has the rights to air the Carabao Cup in Portugal.

Asia

Click to see more Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams▼ Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 and Carabao Cup games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.

Oceania

Click to see more Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams▼ Australia beIN Sports has the rights to the Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Australia.

When does Newcastle vs Arsenal start? Newcastle vs Arsenal kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Wednesday, February 5.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.