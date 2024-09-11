How to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 online from anywhere

2024 was the year that gave us Brat Summer, "Espresso" and the soundtrack to TikTok videos everywhere, "Million Dollar Baby", so it's little surprise Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Tommy Richman up for VMAs. Keep reading as we explain how to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 online and from anywhere.

Watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 online

Megan Thee Stallion is hosting the UBS Arena bash. She'll also perform alongside the likes of Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Halsey, LL Cool J, Lenny Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter. There are 19 fan-voted awards in total including: video of the year, song of the year, artist of the year, and best new artist.

Taylor Swift, who dominated last year's VMAs, leads the nominations once again with 12 nods, followed by Post Malone (11), Eminem (8), Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter (7), and SZA (6). Charli XCX would almost certainly be in the running for more than four Moon Men if Brat had come out before the June 20 eligibility cutoff.

Read on as we explain how to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024, with and without cable, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 in the US

In the US, the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 will be shown on BET, which is available via Sling TV. The Sling Blue package also includes ABC, NBC, FX, Fox and FS1, while Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Prices start at $40 a month and new users get a discount on their first month.

There are several other options for watching the VMAs online. The show will also stream on Paramount Plus at the same time it airs on BET. Plans from $7.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

The VMAs will also be televised on MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon and CMT.

Philo carries BET, MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon. Plans start at $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Fubo is a more comprehensive cable replacement, carrying 100+ channels including BET, MTV and VH1. Prices start from $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when MTV Video Music Awards 2024 airs, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 from anywhere:

How to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 for FREE in Australia

If you don't mind waiting a day, you can watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 for FREE in Australia.

It's being shown on free-to-air 10 Peach at 8.30pm AEST on Thursday, September 12, with live streaming available via 10Play. Simply register for a free account.

It will also be available to watch on Paramount Plus.

Anybody currently abroad in Australia can use best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 in Canada

The MTV Video Music Awards airs on MTV in Canada at the same time – that's 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday.

The event will also be available to stream on demand on Paramount Plus, starting Saturday, September 14. Plans from CA$6.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Outside Canada? If you want to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 on Paramount Plus whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

How to watch MTV Video Music Awards 2024 in the UK

MTV will televise MTV Video Music Awards 2024 in the UK, though not until the day after the ceremony takes place. It will air at 9.30pm BST on Thursday, September 12.

We expect it to be available to stream on Paramount Plus at some point too. Plans start at £6.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Anybody currently visiting the UK can use NordVPN to access their usual streaming services from abroad.

MTV Video Music Awards 2024 nominations

Video of the Year Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"

Billie Eilish – "Lunch"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Eminem – "Houdini"

SZA – "Snooze"

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Song of the Year Beyoncé – "Texas Hold 'Em"

Jack Harlow – "Lovin on Me"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Artist of the Year Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Push Performance of the Year August 2023: Kaliii – "Area Codes"

September 2023: GloRilla – "Lick or Sum"

October 2023: Benson Boone – "In the Stars"

November 2023: Coco Jones – "ICU"

December 2023: Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

January 2024: Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones"

February 2024: Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

March 2024: Chappell Roan – "Red Wine Supernova"

April 2024: Flyana Boss – "Yeaaa"

May 2024: Laufey – "Goddess"

June 2024: Le Sserafim – "Easy"

July 2024: The Warning – "Automatic Sun"

Best Collaboration Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy"

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion – "Wanna Be"

Jessie Murph featuring Jelly Roll – "Wild Ones"

Jungkook featuring Latto – "Seven"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Best Pop Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip Hop Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy"

Eminem – "Houdini"

GloRilla – "Yeah Glo!"

Gunna – "FukUMean"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Boa"

Travis Scott featuring Playboi Carti – "Fe!n"

Best R&B Alicia Keys – "Lifeline"

Muni Long – "Made for Me"

SZA – "Snooze"

Tyla – "Water"

Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage – "Good Good"

Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

Best K-Pop Jungkook featuring Latto – "Seven"

Lisa – "Rockstar"

NCT Dream – "Smoothie"

NewJeans – "Super Shy"

Stray Kids – "Lalalala"

Tomorrow X Together – "Deja Vu"

Best Latin Anitta – "Mil Veces"

Bad Bunny – "Monaco"

Karol G – "Mi Ex Tenía Razón"

Myke Towers – "Lala"

Peso Pluma and Anitta – "Bellakeo"

Rauw Alejandro – "Touching the Sky"

Shakira and Cardi B – "Puntería"

Best Rock Bon Jovi – "Legendary"

Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Green Day – "Dilemma"

Kings of Leon – "Mustang"

Lenny Kravitz – "Human"

U2 – "Atomic City"

Best Alternative Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Bleachers – "Tiny Moves"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Imagine Dragons – "Eyes Closed"

Linkin Park – "Friendly Fire"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control (Live)"

Best Afrobeats Ayra Starr featuring Giveon – "Last Heartbreak Song"

Burna Boy – "City Boys"

Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – "Sensational"

Tems – "Love Me JeJe"

Tyla – "Water"

Usher and Pheelz – "Ruin”

Video for Good Alexander Stewart – "If You Only Knew"

Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Joyner Lucas and Jelly Roll – "Best for Me"

RAYE – "Genesis"

Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"

Song of Summer Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"

Eminem – "Houdini"

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar – "Like That"

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion – "Wanna Be"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

SZA – "Saturn"

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

Best Group Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

NCT Dream

NewJeans

NSYNC

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twenty One Pilots

VMAs Most Iconic Performance Beyoncé – "Love on Top" (2011)

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna and Missy Elliott – "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood" (2003)

Eminem – "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am" (2000)

Katy Perry – "Roar" (2013, live from Empire-Fulton Ferry Park)

Lady Gaga – "Paparazzi" (2009)

Madonna – "Like a Virgin" (1984)

Taylor Swift – "You Belong with Me" (2009)