How to watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025 online free from anywhere

Just when you thought things had calmed down a bit, some of our favourite brides and grooms return for the Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025. Drama is guaranteed, so read on to find out how to watch all of the action. Best of all, it is available for FREE in the UK.

This MAFS Reunion is a little bit different this time around. Firstly there is only one episode this year. Secondly, some couples are missing and, instead, the show is bringing together a combination of stars from both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. There has actually been some controversy around the selection. Intriguingly, some couples who made it to the final vows episode last year are missing.

It is always interesting to see which couples have lasted, or at least stayed in contact, and who have completely split. We can expect plenty of issues from the original series to be aired as the cast gets together once again. Want to know what happened to some of your favourite couples? You won’t want to miss this!

Read on to find out how to watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion FREE online in the UK

As with Married at First Sight UK season 9, the reunion special will air on E4 and Channel 4's on-demand service online for FREE. With the entire season in the bag, you can catch up on all episodes on Channel 4's streaming service too. You'll also find seasons 1-8, as well as lots of series from other versions of the show on the platform.

Can I watch Married at First Sight UK reunion 2025 online for free in Australia?

Married at First Sight UK season 9 aired a couple of weeks behind the UK in Australia. Episodes are FREE to watch on 9Now. We are expecting that the reunion will also land on 9, but that's not been confirmed yet, and there's no official date. However, if you want to catch up, 9Now has seasons 8 and 9 available for free. It doesn't cost a penny to create an account to stream the service, just a few minor details like your Aussie postcode (e.g. 3000).

Can I watch Married at First Sight UK reunion 2025 in the US?

There's no confirmation of whether Married at First Sight UK season 9 or the 2025 reunion will be heading to US screens. Season 7, but not season 8, is on Lifetime.

UK MAFS fans visiting the US can look into using a VPN to stream all their usual services from anywhere.

Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025 Line up

Lacey Martin and Nathan Campbell

Kieran Chapman and Kristina Goodsell

Adam Nightingale and Amy Kenyon

Hannah Norburn and Orson Nurse

Holly Ditchfield

Sacha Jones

Sionainn Carmichael

Tasha Jay and Paul Liba

Ella Morgan

Erica Roberts

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor