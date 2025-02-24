How to watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025 online free from anywhere
A mix of MAFS 2023 and 2024 stars come back together
Just when you thought things had calmed down a bit, some of our favourite brides and grooms return for the Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025. Drama is guaranteed, so read on to find out how to watch all of the action. Best of all, it is available for FREE in the UK.
Free stream: Channel 4 (UK)
Date: Monday, February 24 2025
Times: 9 pm GMT / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 8 pm AEDT (Tues)
Watch anywhere: Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
This MAFS Reunion is a little bit different this time around. Firstly there is only one episode this year. Secondly, some couples are missing and, instead, the show is bringing together a combination of stars from both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. There has actually been some controversy around the selection. Intriguingly, some couples who made it to the final vows episode last year are missing.
It is always interesting to see which couples have lasted, or at least stayed in contact, and who have completely split. We can expect plenty of issues from the original series to be aired as the cast gets together once again. Want to know what happened to some of your favourite couples? You won’t want to miss this!
Read on to find out how to watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025.
How to watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion FREE online in the UK
As with Married at First Sight UK season 9, the reunion special will air on E4 and Channel 4's on-demand service online for FREE.
With the entire season in the bag, you can catch up on all episodes on Channel 4's streaming service too. You'll also find seasons 1-8, as well as lots of series from other versions of the show on the platform.
And if you're away from the UK right now, remember that GB residents abroad can stream all their favourite shows and services from home simply by downloading a VPN.
Watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025 online from outside your country
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual MAFS UK stream from abroad, or any streams that you find have been blocked due to geo-blocking policies. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
Can I watch Married at First Sight UK reunion 2025 online for free in Australia?
Married at First Sight UK season 9 aired a couple of weeks behind the UK in Australia. Episodes are FREE to watch on 9Now.
We are expecting that the reunion will also land on 9, but that's not been confirmed yet, and there's no official date.
However, if you want to catch up, 9Now has seasons 8 and 9 available for free. It doesn't cost a penny to create an account to stream the service, just a few minor details like your Aussie postcode (e.g. 3000).
Not in Australia? Any Aussies abroad looking to catch up on the show and stream the new episodes will find that a good VPN helps them access the service just like they would Down Under.
Can I watch Married at First Sight UK reunion 2025 in the US?
There's no confirmation of whether Married at First Sight UK season 9 or the 2025 reunion will be heading to US screens. Season 7, but not season 8, is on Lifetime.
UK MAFS fans visiting the US can look into using a VPN to stream all their usual services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025 Line up
- Lacey Martin and Nathan Campbell
- Kieran Chapman and Kristina Goodsell
- Adam Nightingale and Amy Kenyon
- Hannah Norburn and Orson Nurse
- Holly Ditchfield
- Sacha Jones
- Sionainn Carmichael
- Tasha Jay and Paul Liba
- Ella Morgan
- Erica Roberts
- Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor
