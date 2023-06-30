LIV Golf Spain live stream 2023: how to watch for free online from anywhere

Watch a LIV Golf Spain live stream

You can watch LIV Golf Spain for free in the US, UK, Canada and almost anywhere else on LIV Golf Plus, as well as on 7Plus in Australia. Use our favourite golf VPN to access free coverage from anywhere, if you're away from home or on holiday. Full details on how to watch LIV Golf Spain just below.

LIV Golf Spain 2023 preview

After the bombshell PGA Tour merger and strong showings from some of the LIV Golf contingent at the LACC earlier this month, the past few weeks have felt like a fever dream for proponents of the breakaway tour. And they're not done yet, with the legendary Valderrama Golf Club hosting the first ever LIV Golf tournament in continental Europe.

As the most prestigious golf course to stage a LIV tournament, it's another notch on the bedpost of Saudi Arabia, and with a US$25 million purse on the table, it's considerably more lucrative than all but one of the events on the PGA Tour.

Sergio Garcia, the most high-profile Spaniard on the LIV circuit and the captain of the Fireballs GC team, which includes his compatriot Eugenio Chacarra, will be hoping to make a big impression in his home country. Fireballs is stuck firmly in mid-table as we pass the midway stage of the season, with the championship battle looking like a two-horse race between Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC and Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC.

If you're not familiar with the format, it's 54 holes over three days, with no cut. Read on as we explain how to watch a LIV Golf Spain live stream online from wherever you are, including for free.

How to watch LIV Golf Spain for FREE around the world

LIV Golf Spain is being live streamed for free on the LIVGolfPlus.com website and the corresponding app. The LIV Golf Spain live stream is free to watch from almost anywhere, including the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand. If you find yourself in a territory where it's blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below. We recommend ExpressVPN. The LIV Golf Spain tee times are 1.15pm ET/ 10.15am PT / 6.15pm BST / 5.15am NZST for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT / 6.05pm BST / 5.05am NZST for Round 3.

How to watch LIV Golf Spain from outside your country

We've listed more viewing options below, but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's the US, Australia, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming LIV Golf Spain via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch LIV Golf Spain from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch LIV Golf Spain

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

How to watch LIV Golf Spain for FREE in Australia