Iran vs Qatar live stream: how to watch Asian Cup 2023 semi-final online from anywhere

Watch an Iran vs Qatar live stream

The Iran vs Qatar Asian Cup semi-final is free to watch on Network 10 and 10Play in Australia. Away from home? You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock your usual service. Full details on how to watch the Iran vs Qatar live stream just below.

Iran vs Qatar: preview

Hosts Qatar are aiming to become the first team in 20 years to successfully defend their Asian Cup title, but their campaign is about to hit a sizeable roadblock. Iran have been the tournament's standout team, and they've beaten the Maroons in six straight games, outscoring them by 11-1 during that stretch.

Even without their star man Mehdi Taremi, Team Melli tore tournament favourites Japan apart in the last round. The only concern was that they required a last-ditch Alireza Jahanbakhsh penalty to complete the comeback.

Amir Ghalenoei will almost certainly bring Taremi straight back into the lineup following his one-game suspension, though in Meshaal Barsham the Porto marksman will be up against a goalkeeper who's on fire.

Qatar owe their place in the semi-finals to their stopper, who saved three penalties in their smash-and-grab shootout victory over Uzbekistan. The darting performance of former Asian Footballer of the Year Akram Afif was the other bright spot for Tintin Marquez's men, who'll need to show a lot more at Al Thumama Stadium.

In this guide, we explain how to get an Iran vs Qatar live stream and watch Asian Cup 2023 with the help of a VPN if you're away travelling at the moment.

FREE Iran vs Qatar live streams

How to watch Iran vs Qatar for FREE in Australia

Iran vs Qatar is available to watch for free in Australia on Network 10 and 10Play. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Use a VPN to watch Iran vs Qatar free on 10Play or from abroad. All you need to do to tune into the free live stream is register for an account. Happy days! The game is also being shown on subscription service Paramount Plus, which costs AU$9.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. But why pay if you can watch the game for free? As well as Asian Cup 2023, a subscription also includes every match from the 2023/24 FA Cup and exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard.

How to watch Iran vs Qatar from outside your country

If you’re overseas when Iran vs Qatar is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Iran vs Qatar from anywhere:

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's genuinely helpful 24/7 support available if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Iran vs Qatar

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use ExpressVPN's Australian server to watch Iran vs Qatar on 10Play.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to the relevant streaming service and watch as if you were back at home.

Global Iran vs Qatar live streams

How to watch Iran vs Qatar: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans can in the US can watch every Asian Cup game on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Iran vs Qatar kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Wednesday morning. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Activate it now, and you'll be able to watch the rest of the Asian Cup, plus the Super Bowl, without paying a cent. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the Asian Cup 2023, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for the Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. With matches also available on the CBS Network, you can also tune in on a streaming-only basis via Fubo from $79.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Though pricier, it provides access to EPL soccer, plus hundreds of channels.

How to watch an Iran vs Qatar live stream in Canada

Iran vs Qatar, along with every game of the Asian Cup, is being shown on Paramount Plus in Canada too. Kick-off is set for 10am ET / 7am PT first thing on Wednesday. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs CA$9.99 a month (CA$99.99 a year) and comes with a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch an Iran vs Qatar live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streams in the UK

Iran vs Qatar is being live streamed on TrillerTV+, formerly FiteTV, in the UK, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Wednesday afternoon. You can sign up to TrillerTV+ for £7.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the UK or Ireland but want to watch an Iran vs Qatar live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch an Iran vs Qatar live stream in India

Football fans in India can watch the Asian Cup on FanCode. Iran vs Qatar kicks off at 8.30pm IST on Wednesday evening. A single FanCode Match Pass costs just Rs 15, a month is Rs 199, and a whole year will set you back Rs 699, which also gets you access to Major League Baseball, and the J League. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms. If you're currently out of India but want to watch an Iran vs Qatar live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Can you watch an Iran vs Qatar live stream in New Zealand?