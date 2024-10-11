Il Lombardia live stream 2024: How to watch cycling online for FREE, key dates, start time

Watch Il Lombardia 2024 to see if current world champion Tadej Pogacar can make it four in a row. The race of the falling leaves is not the end of the season, but it is the last of cycling's Monuments. Here’s where to watch 2024 Il Lombardia live streams online from anywhere – including any FREE streams.

The result maybe a foregone conclusion in many people's eyes but tell that to the riders who will line up against Pogacar with hopes and dreams of winning the 118th Il Lombardia. Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic, Tom Pidcock and Marc Hirschi would love to take this classic race and add their name to list of winners and they will not give up without a fight, we hope.

Unfortunately for them though Pogacar is on such a different level it makes the rest look like amateurs so they may need misfortune to befall him in order to fight out for the win, read on to find Il Lombardia ive streams, timings and TV channels below.

Watch Il Lombardia 2024 Quick Guide Race dates Event date: Oct 12

Oct 12 Start time: 9.25am BST / 4.25am ET / 1.25am PT / 7.25pm AEST / 10.25am CET Best free stream RAI Play (Italy)

(Italy) VRT Max (Belgium)

(Belgium) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

2024 Il Lombardia FREE live stream broadcasters

If you live in Italy, you can look forward to a FREE Il Lombardia live stream in 2024 on RAI Play.

And in Belgium, you can pick up a FREE live stream via VRT Max.

But what if you're usually based in Italy or Belguim but traveling abroad? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Use a VPN to watch the 2024 Il Lombardia from anywhere

How to watch 2024 Il Lombardia live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Il Lombardia on FloBikes A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch 2024 Il Lombardia live streams in the UK and Europe

Live coverage of the 2024 Il Lombardia will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

Can I watch a 2024 Il Lombardia live stream for free? Check your local broadcaster above but cycling fans based in Italy and Belgium can watch the action for free on Rai and VRT Max, respectively. Most other locations, you're looking at a paid stream. Remember that if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Il Lombardia on your usual streaming service – from wherever you happen to be at the time.

What is the 2024 Il Lombardia Route? Starting in Bergamo and finishing 252 kilometres later in Como this year's Il Lombardia route is rammed with climbs including the Passo di Ganda at 50 kilometres and then the Colle di Valpiana at 104 kilometres before the race arrives at the legendary Madonna del Ghisallo after 173 kilometres. By now the race will be taking shape and Pogacar may well have already ridden off to win but the final big test comes in the shape of the 13 kilometre Colma di Sormano with ramps as steep as 13%. After this there is one more test, just 5 kilometres before the line, the Fermo della Battaglia.

2024 Il Lombardia route profile

(Image credit: Il Lombardia 2024)

What are the Il Lombardia 2024 predictions? Tadej Pogacar will win his fourth Il Lombardia in a row, that is the prediction and no one will tell you anything different. It will need an act of god to deny him another win in a race he is making his own and take him up to one shy of the all time record number of wins held by the late great Fausto Coppi who took five. Of course other riders will be dreaming of victory and will take the start line hoping the world champion has a bad day, but incredible as they are Remco Evenepoel, Marc Hirschi, Primoz Roglic and Tom Pidcock are all racing for second place.