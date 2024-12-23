How to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale online – stream iconic British sitcom's last ever episode

It’s time to bid farewell to one of the UK’s best loved sitcoms this Christmas as Gavin & Stacey airs its last ever episode. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale online

Back in 2007, no one would have thought a romcom about a bunch of characters named after serial killers, played by relative unknowns and revolving around a cheesy Welsh holiday destination would become an international smash hit. Fast forward 20 years, and thanks to a hilarious script from Ruth Jones and James Corden and a loveably eccentric ensemble cast of supporting characters, the feature-length farewell is the jewel in the BBC’s Christmas 2024 crown.

Picking up 5 years after Nessa’s (Jones) cliffhanger proposal to Smithy (Corden), the special bundles us in the Picasso to head down the M4 for one last Christmas with the Shipmans and Wests. Bittersweet as it may be to say goodbye to the beloved sitcom, the Beeb are sending it off in style. The episode has been given a bumper, feature-length slot, and there’s documentaries and celebrations galore across the network’s services, which you can read about in more detail below.

Oh, look, it’s going to be an emotional goodbye, I won’t lie to you, but it’s also likely to be the funniest 90 minutes of the festive season. So read on for how to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale for FREE? It's a very merry Christmas for viewers in the UK because not only are they the first to be able to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale on Christmas Day, December 25, but they can do so completely FREE on BBC iPlayer. Not at home over the holidays? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad so you don't have to miss a thing from this must-watch finale.

How to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale in US, Canada and Australia

How to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale online in the UK

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale is set to air on BBC One in the UK, at 9 pm on Christmas Day, December 25. It will also be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer as it airs and on-demand. Viewers looking to catch up on the story so far can also binge all previous episodes on the service right now. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale online in the US

Gavin & Stacey fans in the US can bid farewell to the sitcom when the feature length finale arrives on BritBox on December 26.

In the US, BritBox costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 if you'd rather subscribe for a whole year up front.

Brit abroad in the US and don't want to wait? Anyone travelling in the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale online in Canada

BritBox is also the place for Canadians to catch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale. The special arrives on December 26.

Canadians are looking at CA$10.99 per month for a BritBox subscription, or $109.99 annually.

British viewer travelling in Canada? Brits away from home who want to watch their usual streaming service can do so using a VPN.

How to watch Gavin & Stacey: The Finale online in Australia

Aussies can find all of Gavin & Stacey on Binge. The first three seasons, including the 2008 and 2019 Christmas specials were added to the streamer on December 4, with Gavin & Stacey: The Finale set to arrive on December 26.

Binge prices start from AU$10 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier.

Brit abroad in Oz? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

What you need to know about Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale trailer

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale - Official Trailer | BBC - YouTube Watch On

When is the Gavin & Stacey: The Finale release date? The feature-length special premieres on December 25 in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, landing on international streaming platforms such as BritBox in North America and Binge in Australia on December 26.

What can we expect from Gavin & Stacey: The Finale? The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years. In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex; Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the Baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad. Over in Billericay Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship. Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip."

Who is in the cast of Gavin & Stacey: The Finale?

Mathew Horne as Gavin

Joanna Page as Stacey

Ruth Jones as Nessa

James Corden as Smithy

Larry Lamb as Mick

Alison Steadman as Pam

Rob Brydon as Uncle Bryn

Melanie Walters as Gwen

Robert Wilfort as Jason

Adrian Scarborough as Pete

Julia Davis as Dawn

Steffan Rhodri as Dave

How many seasons of Gavin & Stacey are there? Gavin & Stacey first aired in May 2007 and produced three six-episode seasons, alongside a one-hour Christmas special between seasons 2 and 3. The show returned for a second, one-off Christmas episode in 2019. The latest festive instalment is set to be the show's last ever episode.

How is Gavin & Stacey being celebrated? The BBC are airing a number of programmes across their platforms looking back on and celebrating the beloved sitcom. Documentary Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on January 1, telling the story of how the show came about and looking at its journey to becoming a cultural touchstone. On December 23, the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show (6:30-9:30 am GMT) will feature a Gavin & Stacey takeover in which writers James Corden and Ruth Jones present the show and welcome a whole host of fellow cast members. Barry Island Discs, which sees Alex Jones interview members of the cast while playing some of the most iconic tunes from the show's soundtrack, will go out on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds from 12 pm GMT on Monday, December 23. Meanwhile, Eleri Sion will bring the fan's perspective in Gavin & Stacey - The Fans’ Story, also on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds on Christmas Eve, December 24 at 6:30 pm GMT. Finally, The Gavin & Stacey Experience, a short BBC News documentary speaking to some of the actors behind the show's small but well loved roles, is currently available to watch on iPlayer.