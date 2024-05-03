How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 semi-finals and final online for FREE

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Loathed by some, loved by others, adored by millions – Eurovision is back! Whether you're in it for a bombastic evening of family entertainment or to drink along with Graham solo, you’re in the right space, man, because we explain how to watch Eurovision 2024 online and from wherever you are in the world.

The winner last year was Sweden, represented by Loreen with her electronic ballad "Tattoo". The country is hosting this year's contest in the city of Malmö, with events taking place from Monday, and while the semi-finals test the water, look out for the Grand Final on Saturday.

If you’re thinking about things to keep an eye out for this year, U.K. entry Olly Alexander of band Years & Years, 90s nostalgia act Windows95Man from Finland (last year’s runner up), Baby Lasagna, a folk rock act from Croatia and bookies favourite Nemo, the Swiss entry promising a ballad/rap/dance combo that wowed audiences in qualifying, will all be hoping to receive congratulations come show's end.

Eurovision is always a colourful, camp and captivating celebration, so keep reading our guide as we shine a light on how to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 online from absolutely anywhere and for FREE.

How to watch Eurovision 2024 free online

How to watch the Eurovision 2024 FREE in the UK

In the UK, all three Eurovision events will air on BBC One and stream via BBC iPlayer for FREE. The semi-finals and final will go out at 8 p.m. BST on Tuesday, May 7, Thursday, May 9 and Saturday, May 11 respectively. Brits away from home that don’t want to miss out on Graham Norton’s sardonic commentary can always use a VPN to tune in to the UK broadcast.

How to watch Eurovision 2024 from anywhere

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 online from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Eurovision 2024, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Eurovision 2024 from anywhere:

How to watch Eurovision 2024 around the world

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the US

Despite not being a part of Eurovision, US audiences don’t have to miss a second of the singing spectacular as all three legs of the event stream on Peacock . The semi-finals will go out at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT on Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9 while the Grand Final streams at the same time on Saturday, May 11. Peacock costs $5.99 per month for a basic subscription, or $11.99 if you want to go ad-free. Americans travelling overseas and looking to stream their home coverage of Eurovision may want to look into a VPN .

How to watch watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Australia

The contest’s most left field entrant will air Eurovision 2024 for FREE on SBS and its streamer, SBS On Demand . It’ll be an early start for Aussies though with a 5 a.m. AEST start time across all three events with the semi-finals on May 8 and May 10 and the Grand Final on Sunday, May 12. If you’re away from Oz when Eurovision airs but still want to tune in to your free Australian coverage, a VPN will allow you to do just that.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Eurovision’s YouTube channel to enjoy all three shows on the same schedule as the U.S. broadcast, although it’s worth noting that as it’s a global stream, there’s no commentary.

If you’re an Aussie travelling in the Great North, you could still tune into your free SBS stream, commentary and all, using a VPN .

What you need to know about Eurovision 2024

How does the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 work? 37 countries send their best performers to deliver a musical spectacular with the hopes of being crowned champion. 31 countries contest the semi-finals, with 10 from each heading through to the Grand Final. The ‘Big 5’ countries automatically qualify for the final, as do the hosts (the previous year’s winner). The winner is decided from a combination of the public and juries from each participating country.



The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will air live semi-finals on Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9 with the Grand Final going out live on Saturday, May 11.

All events will start at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 5 a.m. AEST (May 8, 10 & 12).

All Eurovision 2024 events will air for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and SBS in Australia, alongside Peacock in the U.S. and on YouTube in select countries including Canada. A full list on where to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in participating countries can be found here .

Eurovision 2024 trailer

Below you can find trailers from both the BBC (U.K.) and SBS (Australia) giving a sneak peak of their country’s respective entrants.

Eurovision 2024 entrants

Swipe to scroll horizontally Country Artist Song Albania Besa "Titan" Armenia Ladaniva "Jako" Australia Electric Fields "One Milkali (One Blood)" Austria Kaleen "We Will Rave" Azerbaijan Fahree ft. Ilkin Dovlatov "Özünlə apar" Belgium Mustii "Before the Party's Over" Croatia Baby Lasagna "Rim Tim Tagi Dim" Cyprus Silia Kapsis "Liar" Czechia Aiko "Pedestal" Denmark Saba "Sand" Estonia 5miinust & Puuluup "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" Finland Windows95man "No Rules!" France Slimane "Mon amour" Georgia Nutsa Buzaladze "Firefighter" Germany Isaak "Always on the Run" Greece Marina Satti "Zari" Iceland Hera Björk "Scared of Heights" Ireland Bambie Thug "Doomsday Blue" Israel Eden Golan "Hurricane" Italy Angelina Mango "La noia" Latvia Dons "Hollow" Lithuania Silvester Belt "Luktelk" Luxembourg Tali "Fighter" Malta Sarah Bonnici "Loop" Moldova Natalia Barbu "In the Middle" Netherlands Joost Klein "Europapa" Norway Gåte "Ulveham" Poland Luna "The Tower" Portugal Iolanda "Grito" San Marino Megara "11:11" Serbia Teya Dora "Ramonda" Slovenia Raiven "Veronika" Spain Nebulossa "Zorra" Sweden Marcus & Martinus "Unforgettable" Switzerland Nemo "The Code" Ukraine Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil "Teresa & Maria" United Kingdom Olly Alexander "Dizzy"

Which country is hosting of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest? Traditionally the previous Eurovision winner hosts the following years events and 2024 is no exception with the contest taking place in Malmö, Sweden following Loreen’s win with the haunting electronic ballad ‘Tattoo’. The tradition changed slightly with last year’s event as 2022 runner up, the U.K. (Sam Ryder with ‘Space Man’), hosted the event in Liverpool on behalf of winners Kalush whose home country Ukraine was unable to do so due to the ongoing conflict.

Who are the hosts of Eurovision 2024? The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by Swedish TV personality and Eurovision veteran Petra Mede, who previously hosted in 2013 and 2016, and Hollywood star Malin Åkerman (Watchmen, Dollface, Billions).